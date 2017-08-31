Brian Billick Previews Game 4 vs. New Orleans, Reflects on Preseason

We are approaching the final act of our three-part play, but before we dive into the final week of the preseason, I just want to express how much fun I’ve had being a part of the Ravens broadcast team this preseason. Gerry Sandusky is a first-class broadcaster and works extremely hard at his craft. He makes what I do easy and I appreciate the opportunity to work alongside him in the booth and all the other talented people behind the scenes that bring our games to life for you, the fans.
Additionally, it was a real pleasure being back in the bowels of the stadium and seeing familiar faces throughout the concourses as I made the walk to and from the pressbox each week. The interaction with the fans inside and outside of the stadium was truly remarkable. Thank you to everyone for all the smiles and the warm welcome back.
Now, onto football.
The Ravens sit at 3-0 and, while in the grand scheme of things, the preseason record doesn’t mean a whole lot, it’s definitely a lot better feeling than sitting at 0-3. As is typical in the NFL preseason, we have seen the ups and downs of a team trying to find its offensive identity. We have seen what was already a pretty darn good defense in 2016 add some key pieces that may put the finishing touches on a 2017 defensive unit that can truly be something special. We have introduced you to the players, both new and old. We have laid out some stress points as well as identified the things this team does very well. But what does all of that really mean as we look to close the curtain on the four-game preseason and enter the games that truly matter? I’ll try and answer that below.
During the broadcast of the Week 2 game against the Dolphins, we made the comparison of how this year’s defense is built in the same mold of some of the historically great Baltimore teams. In Week 3, we saw another dominant defensive outing in which the depth players actually outplayed the Buffalo Bills’ starting lineup in the second quarter (albeit without Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who entered concussion protocol early in the game).
If anything, John Harbaugh, Ozzie Newsome and the rest of the Ravens’ front office are going to have a tough time trying to maneuver the defensive roster simply because they are so talented across the board, top to bottom. The defensive line alone, not including outside pass rushers, has eight players that could all play significant roles in the NFL, but it’s just impossible to keep all of them. Because of the depth and talent at defensive tackle and defensive end, I would very much expect other teams to be reaching out and seeing who may be available via trade. With the recent need to replace
I am already on record as saying this may be the best defensive secondary in the NFL and that was even before I saw
As for the offensive roster, I wouldn’t expect a ton of movement before the Week 1 game against the Bengals. With the re-acquisition of
As for the skill positions … it’s hard to tell. We haven’t seen
We’ve all heard the saying that “defense wins championships,” but that doesn’t really ring totally true in the NFL. Yes, in 2000, for all intents and purposes, our defense did win us a championship. While the NFL game is different 15 years later, that Ravens championship team combined the historic defense with a top-5 rushing attack, and both are needed. We averaged better than 137 rushing yards per game in 2000, and the 2012 championship team averaged just over 118 yards per game. That should be the standard that this team aims. It will be a committee approach with
With all that said, and a schedule that could very justifiably see the Ravens starting 3-0, we will truly find out the resolve of this team come Week 4, when it hosts the Steelers after a long travel week back from London (typically reserved for a bye week) and then has to turn around and fly to Oakland in Week 5. If the Ravens find themselves at 4-1 or better, there will be a justifiable buzz around the outlook of this team as it works toward the Week 10 bye. But the road to securing a playoff spot won’t be easy as the final seven weeks include trips to Green Bay and Pittsburgh, and five games against teams that finished the 2016 season with a record of .500 or better.