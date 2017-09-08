Brian Billick Previews Preseason 3 vs. Buffalo Bills

As Gerry Sandusky and I have been doing all preseason on our game telecasts, we will continue to carry on the metaphor of these games being similar a classic three-act play.
In the first act, we introduced you to the new cast of characters such as rookies
As is the case in the tradition in a three-part play, in the second act, preseason game No. 2 against Miami, we discovered a couple of obstacles this team would need to overcome before the kickoff of the regular season. I wrote about some of those obstacles here last week; the comfort level with
In Week 3 against the Bills, we will dive deeper into those obstacles to find any resolution the team is working on, and to start to tie a bow around what we think this team will look like when the final curtain closes.
As was the case after Week 1, Mallett did nothing to alarm the coaching staff and front office alike. His performance was very much the same last week in Miami – albeit with additional weapons in
Against Washington, the Ravens offense had zero turnovers, but last week in Miami, Mallett threw two interceptions and luckily none of the three fumbles (Mike Wallace,
I have long been an advocate, going back to my days as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, of what I have now come to call the Toxic Differential. This is a comprehensive statistic that not only accounts for the turnover differential, but also combines it with the team’s willingness to take shots down the field. In other words, it’s simply not enough to just eliminate turnovers on offense if you also aren’t willing to take the risk of pushing the ball down the field for chunk yardage plays.
And this is where the Ravens offense, again, specifically under Mallett, needs to find its identity. In his turnover-free outing in Week 1, Mallett attempted 18 passes but only threw for 58 yards – an average of 3.2 yards per attempt. Last week, Mallett tried to push the ball down the field, with 113 yards on 22 attempts, an average of over 5 yards per attempt, but in doing so, added the two turnovers. So in Week 3, we need to see Mallett find the balance between the two, connect on some big plays but also continue to eliminate, or at least limit, the turnovers in the process. Even with
There is one other telltale stat, other than turnovers and explosive plays, that keeps offensive coordinators awake at night, and I can assure you that Marty Mornhinweg is paying close attention to. And that is third-down conversions.
This is an area that showed significant improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 this preseason. Against Washington, the Ravens were 5-for-15 on third-down conversions with Mallet completing converting just 1 of 7 in which he dropped back for a pass (not counting a third-down pass interference penalty that resulted in an automatic first down). Last week against the Dolphins, the Ravens went better than 50 percent with nine conversions in 17 attempts. That is a ratio that the Ravens can be very pleased with and use as a positive to build upon.
Last week in Miami, we were also introduced to Woodhead and Maclin as they suited up in the purple and black for the first time. It was a glimpse into a skill position group that may be the most diverse and dangerous that Flacco has had in his career … with one big if. IF they can stay healthy.
Once Perriman is back, this is a group of pass catchers that can complement one another very soundly on the field. I have equated what I want in a wide receiver group to that of a basketball team in terms of skillsets. For example, Perriman can be the above the rim type player that can make the dazzling plays while Maclin can be the consistent spot-up man that you can always rely on to make the routine play. Woodhead acts as the underneath player, or point guard, that dictates where the ball might be thrown, while Wallace is the home run threat that can hurt a defense from any point on the court. Flacco is going to really enjoy having this entire complement of players together upon his return. But again, this is a group that first must get healthy before we are going to be able to fully witness its entire potential.
Come Saturday night, during the pregame show and the live broadcast, we will also be taking yet another look at the offensive line that may very well send out its third combination of starters in just as many weeks. It actually looks a lot better on tape than some of the numbers suggest. We will also move to the defensive side of the ball and breakdown how
As always, be sure to interact with us live on Saturday night using #Ravensbooth or follow me on Twitter and Facebook: @CoachBillick. We will be answering some of your questions during the game.