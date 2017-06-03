C.J. Mosley Is Coming Back From Shoulder Surgery

The fourth-year linebacker is not practicing because of offseason shoulder surgery, Head Coach John Harbaugh revealed Thursday. Tight end Maxx Williams is expected back for training camp.

C.J. Mosley is not practicing during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) after having offseason shoulder surgery, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

The fourth-year linebacker is still participating in the workouts and walk-throughs, but the Ravens aren’t rushing him back to the field.

Mosley, 24, also dealt with hamstring and calf injuries during the 2016 season. Despite the injuries, he was still selected to his second Pro Bowl, but elected not to participate.

The middle linebacker had 92 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed last season.

Harbaugh did not specify exactly when Mosley will get back on the field, but he still has plenty of time to recover before training camp.

Another injury update Harbaugh provided was in regards to tight end Maxx Williams , who missed most of last season with a knee injury. Williams went on season-ending injured reserve and then underwent a complicated surgery that Harbaugh said had never been performed before on a football player.

The surgery has been deemed a success, and Harbaugh said “it looks like we’re going to have him full speed in training camp.”

The former second-round pick played mostly special teams last year before the injury ended his season. In 14 games as a rookie, Williams caught 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown.