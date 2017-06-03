C.J. Mosley Is Coming Back From Shoulder Surgery

Up Next
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 04, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
C.J. Mosley Is Coming Back From Shoulder Surgery

Posted 8 hours ago

Garrett Downing BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The fourth-year linebacker is not practicing because of offseason shoulder surgery, Head Coach John Harbaugh revealed Thursday. Tight end Maxx Williams is expected back for training camp.


C.J. Mosley is not practicing during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) after having offseason shoulder surgery, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

The fourth-year linebacker is still participating in the workouts and walk-throughs, but the Ravens aren’t rushing him back to the field.

Mosley, 24, also dealt with hamstring and calf injuries during the 2016 season. Despite the injuries, he was still selected to his second Pro Bowl, but elected not to participate.

The middle linebacker had 92 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed last season. 

Harbaugh did not specify exactly when Mosley will get back on the field, but he still has plenty of time to recover before training camp.

Another injury update Harbaugh provided was in regards to tight end Maxx Williams, who missed most of last season with a knee injury. Williams went on season-ending injured reserve and then underwent a complicated surgery that Harbaugh said had never been performed before on a football player.

The surgery has been deemed a success, and Harbaugh said “it looks like we’re going to have him full speed in training camp.”

The former second-round pick played mostly special teams last year before the injury ended his season. In 14 games as a rookie, Williams caught 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown.

Right guard Marshal Yanda is also not practicing after shoulder surgery, but Harbaugh said he’s still on track for a return in training camp.

