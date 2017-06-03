Eisenberg: Predicting What Moves Ravens Will Still Make

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 04, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Eisenberg: Predicting What Moves Ravens Will Still Make

Posted 54 minutes ago

John Eisenberg Baltimore Ravens Columnist All John Eisenberg Articles

An evaluation of wide receiver, center, right tackle and inside linebacker after the first round of OTAs. At some point, expect General Manager Ozzie Newsome to add a player somewhere.


What was the biggest headline from the Ravens’ first week of Organized Team Activity practices?

If public chatter is any measure, it was something they didn’t do. They didn’t sign Victor Cruz, the free agent wide receiver who had several big seasons with the Giants a few years ago.

Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome has said he wants a “complementary” receiver, and Cruz, who caught 39 passes in 2016, was the best-known free agent option still available, along with Anquan Boldin. Cruz signed with the Chicago Bears Thursday, just as the Ravens were finishing their first week of OTAs.

I wasn’t surprised. Recent stories citing “mutual interest” between Cruz and Baltimore sounded to me like an agent trying to drum up interest. Cruz, 30, bounced back from several injuries in 2016, but he wasn’t much of a playmaker. It’s not guaranteed he’ll make the Bears’ roster.

Boldin, who caught 67 passes in Detroit last year, seems like a better fit, but I’m also beginning to wonder whether he’ll end up here. I’m increasingly unsure that the Ravens really consider Boldin a better option at 37 than some of their young receivers.

That’s what this spring practice season is all about for the Ravens, answering the biggest question still looming over them: At what positions, if any, do they need to make a move?

I’m sure they’ll add a player somewhere between now and the start of the season in September. Put it this way: If they don’t, it would mark the first time they had their starting lineup deciphered on Memorial Day. That just doesn’t happen.

No, Newsome always says he’s looking to add players, and I’m sure he’s looking right now at centers, right tackles, inside linebackers and receivers – positions where starting jobs are up for grabs.

But the Ravens had homegrown talent manning those spots at OTAs last week. Head Coach John Harbaugh effusively praised Ryan Jensen and James Hurst as options at center and right tackle. Kamalei Correa took Zach Orr’s place at inside linebacker. Several young receivers made plays.

It would be great to know what Newsome thought, but as always, he sat in a chair overlooking practice and didn’t speak to the media. He isn’t scheduled to speak all spring.

We’ll eventually know what he thought, but the tipoff will be what he does, not says. We’ve seen it before. A quiet summer day is interrupted by the news that the Ravens signed a player. They’ve done it forever, plugged veterans into holes late in the team-building process. But where will they do it this time?

Here are my best guesses as to where things stand at the positions under scrutiny:

Center – I think the chances of a veteran addition here are dwindling. Harbaugh praised Jensen and John Urschel as being “really impressive” in “becoming what we want to see inside with our centers.” That’s a big guy who won’t get pushed around, and Jensen and Urschel both have bulked up. To borrow a horse racing analogy, Jensen, labeled a “tone setter” by Harbaugh, is coming up fast on the outside.

Right tackle – Pro Football Focus was brutal on Hurst in 2014 and 2015, but concedes the former undrafted free agent improved in 2016, allowing no sacks on 305 snaps. (Yup, look it up.) He’s the most experienced option, and it’s a position where tight ends can help stave off rushers. But “relying on Hurst to start and play well is unlikely,” PFF wrote. If the Ravens add a veteran lineman, it will likely be here.

Wide receiver – Breshad Perriman impressed everyone last week, but that’s another story. The question is about the playmaking potential among the receivers other than Perriman and Mike Wallace. Michael Campanaro has proved he can contribute, but he also needs to prove he can stay healthy. The organization is high on Chris Moore. But none of that should deter Newsome from adding another target for Joe Flacco. I’m still expecting it via a trade.

Inside linebacker – Correa only played 49 snaps as a rookie, all but eight at an edge position, according to PFF. So the Ravens are hoping he can not only step up and start, but also man a spot where he has spent little time. I’m guessing they envision him as a two-down guy. It’s hard to make an assessment before the pads come on, but the Ravens would love to be able to pencil in Correa.

Related Tags

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

Related News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »