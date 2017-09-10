Four Rookies Inactive for Season Opener vs. Cincinnati

Some of the new Ravens will have to wait to make their NFL debuts.
None of the gameday inactives are a major surprise, as the Ravens came into the weekend without much uncertainty about who they would have available.
Flacco also hasn’t taken a hit since the final game of last season. He and the Ravens are confident that his back will hold up after having more than a month of rest, but he acknowledged this week that he won’t truly know until he takes a few hits.
The Bengals are going to be without some key players, including rookie wide receiver John Ross. The No. 9 overall pick was questionable coming into the game because of a knee injury, but the speed-demon is inactive.
The other inactives for Cincinnati are safety Shawn Williams, offensive linemen Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, wide receiver Josh Malone, tight end C.J. Uzomah and defensive tackle Christian Ringo.
Bengals starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones also won’t play Sunday because they are serving suspensions.