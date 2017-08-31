Harbaugh: Joe Flacco Will Be Ready for Bengals, 'I Promise You That'

Quarterback Joe Flacco won't return to practice on Monday, but he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (back) won’t practice Monday, but the plan for his return is still in place, and his status for Week 1 is not in danger.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Flacco’s timetable after the Ravens’ 13-9 win over the Buffalo Bills in the third preseason game.

“No, he’s not going to practice [Monday],” Harbaugh said. “He’s on schedule, though, I’ll say that. He’s still on schedule.”

Harbaugh didn’t say whether Flacco will be back on the practice field at any time this week.

“He’ll be back for the Bengals game and he’ll be ready to play,” Harbaugh said. “I promise you that.”

Fans have been wondering when the Ravens’ franchise quarterback will be able to practice in order to start gaining chemistry with the rest of the first-team offense. He's only had a couple practices with new wide receiver, for example.