Jeremy Maclin Leaves Baltimore Without Deal, But Still Could Sign

Posted 3 hours ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

The free-agent wide receiver wants to talk the decision over with his new wife. Maclin visited Baltimore and Buffalo on back-to-back days.

Jeremy Maclin’s visit to Baltimore ended without a contract in hand.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the Ravens won’t end up signing the free-agent wide receiver.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had a “great visit” with Maclin, but “he wants a little more time to make his decision.” Maclin just got married three weeks ago and he wants to talk the decision over with his wife.

“He was in here all morning and into the early afternoon, getting to know us, us getting to know him,” Harbaugh said.

“The main thing is you want guys to be happy. If they come here or wherever they go, you want them to look back and say, ‘I made the best decision of my life to do that.’ Well, he just got married, so the second-best decision of his life. And that’s what we’re hoping for if he decides to come here.”

Maclin spent Tuesday and Wednesday with the Buffalo Bills, where running back LeSean McCoy put on the full-court press of recruitment.

Maclin left there and flew to Baltimore Wednesday evening, where he had dinner with Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram, then watched Game 3 of the NBA Finals with several Ravens players, including safety Eric Weddle, at Tony Jefferson’s house.

Maclin arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center early Thursday to speak with numerous people around the building, from coaches to support staff.

He also had a lengthy conversation with former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., who was at the facility shooting a piece for the NFL Network.

“Some of it was recruiting, I’m not going to lie,” Smith told RavensMedia.

“He asked me about being here, what’s the likes, what were the dislikes. Likes, it was like 10 pages. Dislikes, it was probably two or three things. Part of it is, ‘I ordered three crab cakes and they gave me four.’”

So does Smith think Maclin will ultimately sign with the Ravens?

“I think he would look good in the uniform,” Smith said. “You can never have too many horses in the stable, you can never have too many playmakers. I think he would fit in here well.”

Smith and Maclin share a common bond in how they became free agents. Smith was released in 2014 by the Carolina Panthers after 13 seasons, and he quickly signed with Baltimore before making a scheduled visit to New England.

Maclin was released by Kansas City last Friday after just two years with the Chiefs, leading quarterback Alex Smith to say he was “shocked.” He put up back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 yards in 2014 and 2015 before injuries hindered his 2016 campaign.

In Baltimore, Maclin would get a winning franchise itching to get back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. 

He would get plenty of opportunities as the Ravens just lost last year’s most targeted pass-catcher, tight end Dennis Pitta, and don’t have many proven options at wide receiver behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. Maclin would also have the chance to make a lot of explosive plays with big-armed quarterback Joe Flacco.

Maclin could also reunite with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who coached him for four seasons in Philadelphia.

