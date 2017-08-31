Joe Flacco Is Throwing Again, Nearing Practice Return

The Ravens quarterback has not been cleared by doctors yet, but Head Coach John Harbaugh believes that will be ‘real soon’ and in time to get ready for the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco is in good cardiovascular shape, but still needs to get in football shape.

It’s been just more than a month since training camp opened and news of Joe Flacco ’s back injury first came to light.

On Tuesday, there was good news in terms of his progress.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco has started to throw and do football movements on the field during the last two days.

“He’s moving toward practice,” Harbaugh said. “When the doctors clear him, which we don’t know that date or when that’s going to happen right now. We believe it’s going to be real soon, in time to prepare for Cincinnati and he’ll be out there.”

After Saturday’s third preseason game, Harbaugh promised that Flacco would take the field for the regular-season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.

Still, there have been questions about how much time Flacco will need to practice before that happens. The Ravens obviously want him to get as much time as possible to get into football shape, gain comfort executing the offense and re-gain familiarity with his targets.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh was asked what Flacco has been doing behind the scenes to prepare. He’s attended all the meetings, and Harbaugh talked about what he’s done physically.

“His rehab has been very much rehab oriented. It hasn’t been football oriented,” Harbaugh said.

“He’s been working really hard on it and I do believe he’s in good shape. I wouldn’t say football shape because he hasn’t played football, but he’s in really good shape as far as his conditioning, his cardiovascular, his strength and those kinds of things.”

How well that transfers to football conditioning remains to be seen when Flacco returns to the practice field, Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will entirely turn their focus to preparing for the Bengals after Thursday’s final preseason game in New Orleans and roster cuts, which must be done by 4 p.m. Saturday.