John Harbaugh Press Conference Transcript

JOHN HARBAUGH MONDAY PRESS CONFERENCE: WEEK 3
Opening statement: “Thanks for coming out; I appreciate it. In studying the game, I’m really happy with the effort. I thought it was outstanding throughout. Obviously, there are many things that we can work on and improve upon. But, it was a winning effort, and our guys care, and they want to get better. That’s why they continue to improve. The crowd was great; the place was pretty lively right out of the gates. Early on, the stands were pretty full, and they were full for warm-ups. I looked around during the introductions – which were really exciting, right, the new introductions – and the whole stadium was standing. That was exciting to see. That’s Baltimore; that’s Ravens fans. That’s really something you’re really proud of. I was proud about that when I saw that. The schedule this week – obviously, we’re going to London. But, it’s going to be the same schedule. We’re just going to sleep on the plane on Thursday night and after that, we’ll be in London. We’re not taking a ship over there. (laughter) I heard there were people over at ESPN that actually believed it. We’re excited about playing the football game. We’re really not too … I can’t honestly say we care where we play. We just want to go play the football game. We’re playing a very good team, a team that we respect and we’ve played now three years in a row. We’re looking forward to the football game.”
As far as when you get over there, I know your focus will be on the football game. Will you have any chance to see any parts of London while you’re over there? (Jamison Hensley) “I don’t know – not really. I mean, I don’t know, probably not. How far away are we from anything? I don’t even care. I don’t even know.” (Reporter: “Long.”) “Long? So no, the answer is no.”
Have you made any special requests while you’re over there, in terms of logistics? For instance, when you were practicing at Super Bowl XLVII, you ended up practicing on a baseball field. Have you checked out the conditions of where you’re going to be practicing? (Jerry Coleman) “No, I have not checked out the conditions. I’m counting on the league to get that right. I didn’t have a lot of time to go over there and look at the fields. From what I understand, the place we’re going is the place the teams have been going. It’s the same hotel the teams have used, same practice fields. We got good reports on all that. [The NFL] has been doing this for quite a long time now, and I think all the kinks have been worked out. We’re trusting that to be right. We’re not really too worried about that; we’re just worried about trying to improve as a football team.”
Are you comfortable with the notion that your team will be in a position, mentally and physically, to give the kind of effort they could in the United States? (Stan Charles) “Yes, we’re both playing in London. We’re going against the Jaguars. They have to go over there, as well. We’re going over there to win a football game – that’s it. We’re not thinking about too much else besides that.”
The game is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, and coaches are a creature of habit. Are you OK with this, or have you made plans way in advance to deal with all the distractions, press conferences and things that will make this week a different week? (David Ginsburg) “There are not too many press conferences now, which is kind of good. It’s a little more normalized than it used to be, from what I understand. It’s 2:30 p.m. their time, so some of us will have been up for quite a few hours before we play the game. We’ll try to get our guys on London-time as much as we can, in that sense, throughout the course of the week. We have a plan for all that. We practiced every day at training camp at 8:45 a.m., so they were rolling at 8:45 a.m. So, 9:30 a.m., that’s 45 minutes later than 8:45 a.m. That’s what we’re going with, and we think we’ll be ready to go.”
Do you have any safety concerns? (David Ginsburg) “You have to go live your life. We’re not going to be cowed or anything like that. We’re going to do our thing. That’s what liberty and freedom is all about. That’s what we believe in, and that’s what we fight for. We’re not backing down from that.”
Is there an official term for G/T Marshal Yanda’s injury? (Jerry Coleman) “I don’t remember it. I know he’s going to have to have his surgery. He’s going to have to have some plating, and things like that, to fix it.”
You alluded to the fact that you were really happy with the effort yesterday. I have watched you coach for 10 years, and I am ultimately impressed with the effort your teams have put out. Do you take a lot of pride in that aspect of coaching? (Stan Charles) “I appreciate you mentioning that. To me, that’s where it all begins. If you don’t have passion – and especially in football – if you aren’t flying around and getting after it and giving it everything you have, you might as well not be out there. I do take a lot of pride in that, but it is the guys doing it. It is the right guys. Guys have to love the game. [Senior VP of public and community relations] Kevin Byrne and I were just talking about it walking in here – the right kind of leadership. The right kind of leadership, we have always had great leadership here. This group is another evolution of that Ravens leadership. It is never quite the same. It changes a little bit with different guys, but [they are] guys that fans are starting to get to know as Ravens. You can go through the list of names there. Some guys we brought in as free agents, other guys are rookies and draft choices. It is the next generation, and they are playing like a Raven. That is not just a slogan. Thank you, I think that is exactly right. I am proud of the way they are playing hard.”
But to hear something like that – the allegations … (Jerry Coleman) “I do not even know what the allegations are. He has just been suspended for two more games. That is what it is.”
But for someone to be suspended while serving a suspension. Do you have a reaction to that? (Jerry Coleman) “I don’t.”
I know keeping up five turnovers a game is difficult, but when you look at it and the way the defense has gelled together and the chemistry they have formed, has it even impressed you how quickly they have come together? (Shawn Stepner) “Yes. Those are exceptional. That is two exceptional games of getting turnovers. I am not shocked, because I see how fast we play and how hard we play. Our guys are instinctive players, so I am not surprised by it. It was there in the preseason also, so we just have to keep building on it in every way. You are going to do it in different games in different ways. Different things are going to come up during the course of the season. Really, all we are focusing on is being 1-0 this week and trying to find the formula to win this game this week against this team. That is really all we are thinking about. We do not know exactly how it is going to play out, and we have to be prepared for however it does play out.”
Points off turnovers, that happened twice yesterday. It did not happen in the first game as much. Is that something that was talked about? It happened early on after the sack and the fumble. You guys put it right in the end zone. (Jerry Coleman) “Marty [Mornhinweg] did talk to them. It would a bigger question for Marty, but I think he talked to the offense about it. I didn’t make as big a point about the offensive guys in the team thing, but it is something we want to always do, obviously. Especially if we get the turnover in the red zone and we give our offense a short field. You want to turn it into not just points; you want to turn it into seven points. I thought the way the offense executed after the turnover right at end of the half was just outstanding. That is something you could not hope for. We were just trying to get into field goal range, in all honesty. What you try to do there is run the ball – we had a timeout – run the ball, pick up a few yards and give ‘Tuck’ [
