Late For Work 9/1: 11 Quick-Hit Opinions as Ravens Wrap Up Preseason

11 Quick-Hit Opinions as Preseason Wraps Up
The Ravens wrapped up the 2017 preseason with a perfect 4-0 record, which isn’t necessarily an indicator of regular-season success, but was something the team wanted to do as they’ve preached “finishing” all offseason. They now hope to carry that momentum into the season opener.
Below are 11 thoughts and opinions as the preseason wrapped up, which you may want to consider while entering your final roster predictions in our “You Pick the Team” contest.
1) First-round cornerback
2)Undrafted rookie inside linebacker
3) All of Baltimore has been pulling for
4) Quarterback
Lot of questions about why Thad Lewis is getting such an extended look and not Josh Woodrum. I don't know,. Woodrum is warming up now— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) September 1, 2017
My only thought - and this is a guess - is Ravens want to get him on the practice squad, which may be difficult if he plays well 2night— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) September 1, 2017
5) Undrafted rookies
Love Bobby Rainey. Once un-drafted, made it for a while in the league, back on the bubble and showing relentless fight. #Ravens— Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) September 1, 2017
6)
So undrafted rookie Patrick Ricard is a beast on the defensive line, at fullback AND on special teams. Yeah, I think he'll make the team.— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 1, 2017
7) Both
Many people around team believe that Chris Matthews, and not Chris Moore, is favorite for 5th WR spot. Special teams is reason why.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) September 1, 2017
8)While
Alabama rookie OLB Tim Williams is having his best game of the preseason.— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 1, 2017
9) As the Ravens continue to try to settle in on a left guard, Walker says
10) Giving a big-picture look at how the bubble players performed last night, The Sun’s Edward Lee summed it up like this: “From my perspective, Carl Davis, Patrick Ricard, Bam Bradley and Chris Matthews [impressed], while
11) The short-term health of the cornerbacks corps suddenly looks “shaky,” says Jones. Price sustained a concussion Thursday night.
Price has a good chance to make team. W/Jaylen Hill, Robertson Daniel and Price dealing w/health issues, Ravens have some tough calls at CB.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) September 1, 2017
I don't think— Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) September 1, 2017
Kenny Allenis beating out Justin Tucker, you guys.
