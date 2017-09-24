Late For Work 9/20: Things to Like, and Not Like, About Ravens Through Two Weeks

Things to Like, and Not Like, About Ravens Through Two Weeks
With a fast 2-0 start to the season, there’s a lot to like about the Ravens so far, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t areas for improvement.
As such, The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec named five things he likes from the team through two weeks of football, along with four things he doesn’t like.
Five Things to Like
1) The play of the young players on defense
Zrebiec’s colleague, Childs Walker, is also impressed. After Sunday’s game he said, “this could go down as a memorable defensive draft class.” Second-round outside linebacker
.@ravens defense have 10 takeaways in 2 games and they are making it a tough day at the office for QB's. #Baldybreakdowns pic.twitter.com/cQqBp7Zi4z— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 19, 2017
2) Becoming less predictable
Less predictability is a compliment Zrebiec is giving to both Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees. “The Ravens are giving many different looks to opposing offenses and defenses after an offseason spent trying to figure out ways of becoming harder to prepare for,” he wrote.
3) Commitment to running game
Along with some of the others, I second this. It’s been a major key on offense. The Ravens are No. 2 in the league in rushing attempts (74 behind the Denver Broncos’ 75) and third in the league in rushing yards (146.5 yards per game). John Eisenberg penned a column Tuesday, saying the Ravens need to remain committed to carrying the rock even though
Teams running the most vs NFL average:— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) September 19, 2017
BAL +21 carries
DEN +16
BUF +14
JAX +14
CAR +13
Fewest:
CHI -17
GB -16
NYG -15
PHI -14
NO -13
4) Forcing turnovers
Baltimore has forced as many turnovers (10) as it’s allowed points. There’s not really much more to say here other than turnovers have been a big, big factor in winning.
5) Play of young defensive linemen
“Defensive end
.@Ravens #brandonwilliams NT; Bill Maas told me playing NT in NFL "is like being a fire hydrant in a dog pissing contest." #Baldybreakdowns pic.twitter.com/R9pr8xUgM5— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 19, 2017
Four Things Not to Like
1) Coverage breakdowns
Zrebiec isn’t alone in pointing out this deficiency. Both veteran defensive leaders
“We made too many mistakes, too many blown coverages, too many big plays as a defense, so we are not happy about the performance we had,” Weddle said Sunday. “We let those mistakes creep in, and [if] we don’t fix them, it’s going to hurt us down the road.”
2) Uncertainty at weak-side linebacker
Luckily, this hasn’t been a glaring problem, in part because of overwhelming talent at other positions on defense, including Weddle, Williams, Suggs,
“If one of them starts to separate from the other, then one would take the job,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the season-opener. “I’d like to see one of them playing at a Pro Bowl level. Neither of them are doing that right now. But, they’re both playing well enough to win.”
3)
The success on defense and in the rushing attack has lessened the need for the receivers to have big production, but you don’t want to see them struggle either. “I’m not overly concerned about
4) Lack of deep-passing game
Says Zrebiec, “You can’t have it all, and the team’s running game and intermediate passing game has been plenty good enough, but the Ravens, at some point, will need to hit on some big plays down the field. Quarterback
Don’t Look Now, But Ravens Offensive Line Ranked No. 4 Last Week
It’s hard to believe given how many injuries the unit has sustained already, but three-time Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion Shaun O'Hara ranked the NFL’s offensive line play in Week 2 for NFL.com, and the Ravens came in at No. 4.
“Baltimore is determined to protect Joe Flacco. In the 24-10 win over Cleveland, the Ravens ran the ball 47 percent of the time and totaled 136 yards on the ground. Solid production,” wrote O’Hara. “The O-line excelled in the aerial attack, too, allowing Flacco to throw a pair of touchdown passes. While the Ravens' quarterback was sacked twice, one of them occurred when Flacco could've thrown a hot route to his open running back in the flat. Also, beyond the two sacks, Flacco wasn't otherwise touched.
O’Hara acknowledged that we’ll need to continue to watch the progress of this group now that Yanda is done for the season with a broken ankle, but it’s encouraging to see Baltimore crack the top five despite losing its Pro Bowl guard on the first play of the second half.
The Ravens added two offensive linemen to the 53-man roster Tuesday, promoting
One of those sixth-round picks is starting center
The best centers from Week 2 in the NFL pic.twitter.com/0emTUGOIC7— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 19, 2017
Ravens Lead League With Players on Injured Reserve
This stat probably comes as no surprise given the unusual early run on injuries in Baltimore. Here’s the list, per ESPN:
Ravens = 15 players on injured reserve
49ers = 13
Jaguars = 10
Giants = 9
Chargers = 9
Panthers = 9
Fans have constantly asked if there’s a reason for the trend, and in the video to the right, Harbaugh says there really isn’t any single thing to pinpoint.
"There is no one single answer," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "I can't answer it any better than you can, but I am not trying to. I don't think you have to. You have to move on and you make the best of it."
ESPN agreed that there really hasn’t been a trend to the injuries, noting the closest thing to it is that one-third of the injured reserve players have knee injuries, but they all happened under different circumstances.
“Cornerback
