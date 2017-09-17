Michael Campanaro, Tim Williams Will Play vs. Browns

Ravens wide receiver
Campanaro popped up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury, which made him limited in practice and questionable to play. Campanaro warmed up with Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram before the game and looked just as quick as usual.
It’s unknown how much of an impact Campanaro will have on the game, but quarterback
Rookie outside linebacker
Williams was inactive last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens need more pass-rush help with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle) out.
The Ravens’ other inactives are wide receiver/returner
The most significant inactive for the Browns is defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle), the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Cleveland’s other inactives are quarterback Cody Kessler, wide receiver Reggie Davis, offensive linemen Zach Banner and Marcus Martine, and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.