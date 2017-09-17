Up Next
Michael Campanaro, Tim Williams Will Play vs. Browns

Posted 59 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

Slot wide receiver Michael Campanaro could be used to help offset the loss of running back Danny Woodhead. Rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (illness) will play his first game.


Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro is active against the Cleveland Browns for Sunday’s home-opener.

Campanaro popped up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury, which made him limited in practice and questionable to play. Campanaro warmed up with Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram before the game and looked just as quick as usual.

It’s unknown how much of an impact Campanaro will have on the game, but quarterback Joe Flacco pointed to Campanaro as an option to help offset the loss of running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring, Injured Reserve).

Rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams will make his NFL debut despite dealing with an illness that held him out of practice Thursday and made him limited Friday.

Williams was inactive last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens need more pass-rush help with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle) out.

The Ravens’ other inactives are wide receiver/returner Chris Moore, defensive tackle Willie Henry, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, defensive end Chris Wormley and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh).

The most significant inactive for the Browns is defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle), the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Cleveland’s other inactives are quarterback Cody Kessler, wide receiver Reggie Davis, offensive linemen Zach Banner and Marcus Martine, and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

