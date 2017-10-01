Mike Wallace Promises a Better Ravens Performance vs. Pittsburgh

After losing by 37 points in London, the Ravens return home to face their arch rivals. Baltimore has done well rebounding from lopsided losses before under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

While Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was tied for the most lopsided defeat in Ravens history, the team has shown a penchant for bouncing back from rough outings.

And it’s something wide receiver Mike Wallace promised after Sunday’s letdown.

“You will not see this again on Sunday,” Wallace said. “I can promise you that.”

Under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 5-2 in games following defeats by 20 or more points.

Here’s the history:

2008 Week 6 Loss to Indianapolis, 31-3 Week 7 Win over Miami, 27-13 2008 Week 11 Loss to New York Giants, 30-10 Week 12 Win over Philadelphia, 36-7 2011 Week 15 Loss to San Diego 34-14 Week 16 Win over Cleveland, 20-14 2012 Week 7 Loss to Houston, 43-13 (after bye) Week 9 Win over Cleveland, 25-15 2013 Week 16 Loss to New England 41-7 Week 17 Loss to Cincinnati, 34-17 2014 Week 9 Loss to Pittsburgh, 43-23 Week 10 Win over Tennessee, 21-7 2015 Week 14 Loss to Seattle, 35-6 Week 15 Loss to Kansas City, 34-14

“Everybody here knows, the year we won the Super Bowl, we got drubbed by Houston,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “It’s one game. It doesn’t count as two losses. It counts as one. We go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next game.”

Harbaugh referenced a phrase he got from sportscaster, and former coach, Mike Gottfried, in which he said, “You win or learn.” There is no winning and losing.

Thus, the Ravens need to learn from the mistakes they made against the Jaguars and turn the page.

“We’re fully capable of playing [well],” Harbaugh said. “We’ll work on correcting the things we need to correct, but you always have to do it with a forward mindset. We can’t correct the mistake and then replay the game from last week. We have to apply the correction, the improvement to the next game.”

There’s a feeling around Baltimore that playing the Steelers after such an ugly defeat is a good thing. After all, Ravens players can’t get more jacked up and focused than they do against their AFC North arch rivals.

On top of that, the Ravens and Steelers still both sit tied atop the AFC North after Week 3 losses. They’re both 2-1 and Baltimore is trying to get to three wins all against division opponents.

Harbaugh said debating if the Steelers are the perfect opponent to face after such a loss is valid, but not something players or coaches think about. Wallace flat-out rejected it.

“I don’t care who we play. It’s not about Pittsburgh,” said the former Steeler. “It’s about our team and rebounding because we lost [Sunday] and we want to get better for the next week. They just happen to be the next people up on the schedule.”