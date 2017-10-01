Mike Wallace Promises a Better Ravens Performance vs. Pittsburgh

Up Next
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Steelers vs. Ravens game.
  • Mon., Oct. 02, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Sat., Oct. 07, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Oct. 07, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 08, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Mon., Oct. 09, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Mon., Oct. 09, 2017 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT A Purple Evening A Purple Evening is back! This event includes a variety of activities that will entertain the most avid and knowledgeable fans, as well as those who are just looking for a girls' night out.
View More Events »

Mike Wallace Promises a Better Ravens Performance vs. Pittsburgh

Posted 59 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

After losing by 37 points in London, the Ravens return home to face their arch rivals. Baltimore has done well rebounding from lopsided losses before under Head Coach John Harbaugh.


While Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was tied for the most lopsided defeat in Ravens history, the team has shown a penchant for bouncing back from rough outings.

And it’s something wide receiver Mike Wallace promised after Sunday’s letdown.

“You will not see this again on Sunday,” Wallace said. “I can promise you that.”

Under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 5-2 in games following defeats by 20 or more points.

Here’s the history:

2008 Week 6 Loss to Indianapolis, 31-3 Week 7 Win over Miami, 27-13
2008 Week 11 Loss to New York Giants, 30-10 Week 12 Win over Philadelphia, 36-7
2011 Week 15 Loss to San Diego 34-14 Week 16 Win over Cleveland, 20-14
2012 Week 7 Loss to Houston, 43-13 (after bye) Week 9 Win over Cleveland, 25-15
2013 Week 16 Loss to New England 41-7 Week 17 Loss to Cincinnati, 34-17
2014 Week 9 Loss to Pittsburgh, 43-23 Week 10 Win over Tennessee, 21-7
2015 Week 14 Loss to Seattle, 35-6 Week 15 Loss to Kansas City, 34-14

“Everybody here knows, the year we won the Super Bowl, we got drubbed by Houston,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “It’s one game. It doesn’t count as two losses. It counts as one. We go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next game.”

Harbaugh referenced a phrase he got from sportscaster, and former coach, Mike Gottfried, in which he said, “You win or learn.” There is no winning and losing.

Thus, the Ravens need to learn from the mistakes they made against the Jaguars and turn the page.

“We’re fully capable of playing [well],” Harbaugh said. “We’ll work on correcting the things we need to correct, but you always have to do it with a forward mindset. We can’t correct the mistake and then replay the game from last week. We have to apply the correction, the improvement to the next game.”

There’s a feeling around Baltimore that playing the Steelers after such an ugly defeat is a good thing. After all, Ravens players can’t get more jacked up and focused than they do against their AFC North arch rivals.

On top of that, the Ravens and Steelers still both sit tied atop the AFC North after Week 3 losses. They’re both 2-1 and Baltimore is trying to get to three wins all against division opponents.

Harbaugh said debating if the Steelers are the perfect opponent to face after such a loss is valid, but not something players or coaches think about. Wallace flat-out rejected it.

“I don’t care who we play. It’s not about Pittsburgh,” said the former Steeler. “It’s about our team and rebounding because we lost [Sunday] and we want to get better for the next week. They just happen to be the next people up on the schedule.”

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

