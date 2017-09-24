News & Notes: Brandon Williams Doesn't Have a Long-Term Injury

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave a status report on guard Marshal Yanda, shared his impressions after watching the tape of cornerback Brandon Carr and rookie linebacker Tim Williams, and gave an update on London native Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Ravens took a tough hit with the season-ending ankle injury to Marshal Yanda , but there’s at least good news on defensive tackle Brandon Williams .

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Williams will not be out for an extended period of time after suffering a foot injury in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. How long, however, is unknown and will remain that way.

“Those are not long-term injuries, so you probably won’t get any updates on that,” Harbaugh said.

Williams left the game after 19 defensive snaps (27 percent of the game’s total). He was replaced by Carl Davis , who played 13 snaps, and Michael Pierce was in for 49. Davis logged two tackles, including one for loss, after stepping in.

Williams has paired with Pierce to create one of the NFL’s best run-stopping walls. The Ravens have given up an average of 85 rushing yards per game over their first two contests.

Shifted into a different role this year, Williams has also shown good pass rush inside pushing the pocket back into the quarterbacks’ lap.

Yanda Having Surgery Soon, Will Get Plate in Ankle

If there was any way that Yanda could still play with a fractured ankle, he would.

However, Yanda will go under the knife soon, Harbaugh said, and will have a metal plate inserted into his ankle.

It’s a difficult pill to swallow for a six-time Pro Bowler who has battled through countless injuries to stay on the field. Yanda switched from right to left guard last year after tearing up his shoulder, just so he could keep playing.

“He was really disappointed. Suffice to say, it was hard. It was a tough one for him,” Harbaugh said.

“As tough as it is for the team and all of us, the thing you have to keep in mind is how tough it is for the player. The player who has to go through it is the one who suffers the most adversity. Marshal Yanda pours his heart and soul into the game. He’s going to need everybody’s support.”

Harbaugh said he texted with Yanda Sunday night and the veteran blocker said he’ll be back better than ever next season.

Brandon Carr Is an Underrated Corner With Excellent Ball Skills

When the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Brandon Carr this offseason, much of the focus was put on his durability. Carr has started every game in his 10-year career, a streak of 146 straight regular-season games.

At the time, Harbaugh said durability was a big factor, but that it was also largely because of the player Carr is when he’s on the field.

Fans have seen that on full display so far, as Carr has notched an interception in each of the Ravens’ first two games. He hadn’t notched multiple interceptions in a single season since 2013.

“I think Brandon Carr is a real underrated corner in this league and has been for a long time,” Harbaugh said.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he does it with great technique, he has exceptional ball skills. That’s the thing you find, top of the route, nine routes, comebacks, he finds the ball. That’s a gift and a knack and it’s very rare.”

Tim Williams Impresses in His First NFL Game

Rookie outside linebacker Tyus Bowser stole the show with his first career interception and sack in his first game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fellow rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams flashed too playing in his first game. Williams was inactive in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but saw the field with Za’Darius Smith (knee/ankle) sidelined.

Williams recorded 22 defensive snaps (31 percent) and logged one tackle and a quarterback hit. He showed good pressure off the edge, which is exactly what the Ravens drafted him in the third round to do.

“I thought Tim played well,” Harbaugh said. “He had a quarterback hit there on the last play of the game against Joe Thomas. That’s pretty good.”

Harbaugh said Williams will look at the tape and see things he wants to improve, but it’s a positive first step for the Alabama product.

“He’s a guy that we need to improve quickly and become real viable for us quickly,” Harbaugh said. “He has the talent and he has the want-to. We just have to keep coaching him up and he has to keep working at it, and get up to speed where he can play more and more for us. I expect him to do that.”

Jermaine Eluemunor Is Nearly Ready to Play

Even though rookie offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor has been inactive for each of the Ravens’ first two games this season, he’ll be one of the most sought-after players this week as the team heads to England.

Eluemunor grew up in London and discovered the game of football when he was 11 years old. He made himself into a football player, earned a scholarship at Texas A&M and became a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in April.

On Monday, Harbaugh was asked for an update on how Eluemunor has progressed so far in his young career.

“He’s made a big improvement. In all honesty, he was pretty raw when he first got here,” Harbaugh said.

“He’s come a million miles. You know the song ‘500 Miles,’ it’s one of my favorites. He’s come 500 miles. A million might be a slight exaggeration. He’s about ready to play football for us, so we’ll see what happens.”

You know what’s perfect about that reference? The song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” was the biggest hit of The Proclaimers, which is a Scottish band. As geography class taught us, Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, along with England.