News & Notes From Ravens' Third OTAs

Running back Danny Woodhead got a lot of touches, both as a running back and receiver. James Hurst has spent all OTAs with the first-team offense while center continues to rotate. Chris Moore makes a few catches, including a deep bomb.

The Ravens held their final open practice of Organized Team Activities Thursday with minicamp just around the corner.

After last week’s brutal string of injuries to tight end Dennis Pitta (hip), cornerback Tavon Young (ACL) and wide receiver Michael Campanaro (sprained toe), it was a positive just to get out of practice without any further incidents.

Harbaugh praised players for looking after one another while still practicing hard.

Here are some notes from practice: