News & Notes From Ravens' Third OTAs

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Mon., Jul. 10, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Tue., Jul. 11, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Junior Ravens Camp Designed to focus on specific competitive cheer skills, Junior Ravens is the perfect camp for competitive cheerleaders! Participants will have the chance to perform with Ravens Cheerleaders at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

News & Notes From Ravens' Third OTAs

Posted 5 hours ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

Running back Danny Woodhead got a lot of touches, both as a running back and receiver. James Hurst has spent all OTAs with the first-team offense while center continues to rotate. Chris Moore makes a few catches, including a deep bomb.

The Ravens held their final open practice of Organized Team Activities Thursday with minicamp just around the corner.

After last week’s brutal string of injuries to tight end Dennis Pitta (hip), cornerback Tavon Young (ACL) and wide receiver Michael Campanaro (sprained toe), it was a positive just to get out of practice without any further incidents.

Harbaugh praised players for looking after one another while still practicing hard.

Here are some notes from practice:

  • Second-year wide receiver Chris Moore made a few plays. One was a catch on a deep pass in which he got behind newly-signed cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz. There’s been a lot of chatter about the weapons behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman, and Moore is showing he can be a contributor.
  • First-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey seems to be getting more comfortable with each practice. He had an athletic pass breakup on a short throw to the sideline.
  • The Ravens continue to give different centers a shot with the first-team offense. On Thursday, it was last year’s undrafted practice squad player Matt Skura. He followed Ryan Jensen and John Urschel in a competition for the starting spot.
  • Wallace was on the other end of a deep pass from quarterback Joe Flacco as those two continue their hot start.
  • Speaking of hot starts, Perriman made another highlight-reel grab when running at full speed toward the sideline. He grabbed the pass and was still able to drag his toes to stay in-bounds.
  • Maurice Canady got the nod as the first-team nickel cornerback in the first full practice open to the media since Young went down. He didn’t get three interceptions like he did last week, but was solid in coverage.
  • Tight end Nick Boyle is massive and he can catch. Boyle made a nice falling touchdown grab in goal-line drills. He could be a red-zone weapon given his size and soft hands.
  • Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith nearly made a really impressive interception when he leapt into a passing lane, but the pass slipped out of his hands.
  • Outspoken safety Anthony Levine got into a smack-talk showdown with the Ravens wide receivers after knocking away a pass. Levine yelled at the receivers that they were trying to talk trash because former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was on the sideline.
  • Linebacker Brennen Beyer dropped into coverage to intercept a pass during 7-on-7 red-zone drills. It was quite a play by the two-year practice squad player.
  • The Ravens did drills in which players simulated diving over the goal line with the ball extended. They land on a cushy mat, but coaches swipe at the ball to try to knock it out. In a good sign for a fullback, undrafted Ricky Ortiz hurt Linebackers Coach Wink Martindale’s hand.

Related Tags

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

Related News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »