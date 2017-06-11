News & Notes From Ravens' Third OTAs

After last week’s brutal string of injuries to tight end Dennis Pitta (hip), cornerback
Harbaugh praised players for looking after one another while still practicing hard.
Here are some notes from practice:
- Second-year wide receiver
Chris Mooremade a few plays. One was a catch on a deep pass in which he got behind newly-signed cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz. There’s been a lot of chatter about the weapons behind Mike Wallaceand Breshad Perriman, and Moore is showing he can be a contributor.
- First-round cornerback
Marlon Humphreyseems to be getting more comfortable with each practice. He had an athletic pass breakup on a short throw to the sideline.
- The Ravens continue to give different centers a shot with the first-team offense. On Thursday, it was last year’s undrafted practice squad player
Matt Skura. He followed Ryan Jensenand John Urschelin a competition for the starting spot.
- Wallace was on the other end of a deep pass from quarterback
Joe Flaccoas those two continue their hot start.
- Speaking of hot starts, Perriman made another highlight-reel grab when running at full speed toward the sideline. He grabbed the pass and was still able to drag his toes to stay in-bounds.
Maurice Canadygot the nod as the first-team nickel cornerback in the first full practice open to the media since Young went down. He didn’t get three interceptions like he did last week, but was solid in coverage.
- Tight end
Nick Boyleis massive and he can catch. Boyle made a nice falling touchdown grab in goal-line drills. He could be a red-zone weapon given his size and soft hands.
- Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith nearly made a really impressive interception when he leapt into a passing lane, but the pass slipped out of his hands.
- Outspoken safety Anthony Levine got into a smack-talk showdown with the Ravens wide receivers after knocking away a pass. Levine yelled at the receivers that they were trying to talk trash because former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was on the sideline.
- Linebacker
Brennen Beyerdropped into coverage to intercept a pass during 7-on-7 red-zone drills. It was quite a play by the two-year practice squad player.
- The Ravens did drills in which players simulated diving over the goal line with the ball extended. They land on a cushy mat, but coaches swipe at the ball to try to knock it out. In a good sign for a fullback, undrafted
Ricky Ortizhurt Linebackers Coach Wink Martindale’s hand.