Nick Boyle, Crockett GIllmore Stepping up With Dennis Pitta Out

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Mon., Jul. 10, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Tue., Jul. 11, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Junior Ravens Camp Designed to focus on specific competitive cheer skills, Junior Ravens is the perfect camp for competitive cheerleaders! Participants will have the chance to perform with Ravens Cheerleaders at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Nick Boyle, Crockett GIllmore Stepping up With Dennis Pitta Out

Posted 9 hours ago

John Eisenberg Baltimore Ravens Columnist All John Eisenberg Articles

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's 'absolutely' confident that the Ravens still have enough talent at tight end. Baltimore is waiting for two more players to return from injury, and have options.

For the first time since Dennis Pitta went down with a hip injury last week, the Ravens held an open-to-the-media practice Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. It was evident things are going to be changing at tight end.

Nick Boyle and Crockett Gillmore ran with the starters, made catches and blocked. Those two and a pair of other players coming back from injuries, Maxx Williams and Benjamin Watson, eventually will compete for snaps in 2017.

Right now, it’s not clear how things will play out. One could emerge as a clear-cut starter, or all four might carve out roles.

Watson is a veteran with 434 receptions since 2004. Williams, a former second-round draft pick, is known for his hands. Gillmore and Boyle have contributed a handful of big plays. Another young tight end, Darren Waller, caught a pair of touchdown passes in 2016.

Regardless of who plays, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic Thursday about the team’s ability to overcome the loss of Pitta, who caught 86 passes in 2016, setting a franchise record for receptions in a season by a tight end.

Asked if there’s enough talent at tight end, Harbaugh said, “Absolutely.”

“You want to have as many good players as you can, and that’s why you don’t want to lose anyone. By the same token, we’re deep there. Maxx has to get back. Ben has to get back. The other two guys have to keep getting better. But we have four really good players there. We’ll just work from there.”

Boyle, a third-year player, acknowledged Thursday that he’s getting more practice-field opportunities now that Pitta is out.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the way I want it to happen. It’s really sad. I feel really bad for Dennis. He’s been a great friend and teammate,” Boyle said. “But it’s out of your control that it will give you more opportunities to catch the ball, run, block, whatever they want.”

Boyle showed flashes of promise in his first two years, but he was suspended twice for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs, slowing his progress. But it appears his star is rising. The coaches believe his rugged style meshes well with the “downhill” running game being installed by Greg Roman, the team’s new senior offensive assistant.

Harbaugh has acknowledged that Boyle might be used not only as a tight end, but also as a lead blocker out of the backfield – the fullback role.

“I think I can do it all, which is great,” Boyle said. “I feel I can play in the backfield, go in motion, play on the line … I can do it all. Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll go do, whether it’s block or run routes.”

As for his ability to run routes and catch passes, Boyle said he has experienced “night and day” improvement since his pro career began.

“But there’s still a lot to work on, which is apparent every day,” he said.

With Pitta gone and Watson and Williams still sidelined, Boyle and Gillmore both caught a slew of passes Thursday.  Boyle agreed with Harbaugh’s big-picture assessment that, regardless of what happens, the talent is there at tight end.

“It’s a great group of guys, a really tight-knit group. Everyone gets along. Everyone is a really good player and brings a different style,” he said. “What’s really good is we can learn from each other, whether it’s as a route runner or a pass blocker. A great group. I’m looking forward to going to training camp with them.”

Related Tags

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

Related News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »