'Project Pat' Ricard Is More Fullback Than Defensive Lineman Now

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Kickoff Concert The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2017 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The event will feature a live performance by Shinedown and Biffy Clyro, just one of many features at the annual event.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Ravens at Bengals game.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT Purple Pep Rally Appearances by Ravens alumni LB Brad Jackson and WR Jermaine Lewis, food trucks, DJ, tailgate games, Ravens giveaways and Ravens Cheerleaders
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

'Project Pat' Ricard Is More Fullback Than Defensive Lineman Now

Posted 1 hour ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

The Ravens’ undrafted rookie got a vote of confidence from coaches when the team didn’t keep a true fullback on the roster. Ricard replaces Kyle Juszczyk, but will have a different role.

During Organized Team Activities, one of the Ravens’ defensive linemen came up with a nickname for undrafted rookie Patrick Ricard: “Project Pat.”

It’s because the small-school Maine product was splitting his time between defensive end and fullback, trying to make a favorable impression wherever he could.

“Someone said it, and it stuck,” Ricard said. “Now everyone keeps saying it.”

That “project” has come far enough, however, that the Ravens gave Ricard a major vote of confidence when they added him to the 53-man roster. Despite not playing fullback since high school, Ricard is now the Ravens’ only fullback.

He’ll replace Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk, who departed for San Francisco in free agency. The Ravens had two other true fullbacks this summer, but Lorenzo Taliaferro was released and Ricky Ortiz landed on the practice squad.

Even though he still works with the defensive coaches after practice, Ricard said he’s getting more practice reps on offense now.

“It’s awesome,” Ricard said. “I just soak it in, like, ‘Man, I’m really in the huddle with Joe Flacco, Danny Woodhead and all these great receivers, the offensive linemen with Marshal Yanda.’ It’s cool.”

Ricard still could be a rare two-way player. According to ESPN Stats & Information, just five players over the past decade have logged more than 50 snaps on offense and defense in a single season.

The Ravens have a ton of depth on their defensive line, as they kept all eight players that worked with the team over the summer. Thus, Ricard will likely see more time at fullback.

Don’t expect Ricard to put up Juszczyk-like numbers, however. Juszczyk was a versatile offensive weapon who caught 78 passes for 587 yards over the past two seasons. His 10-yard touchdown rumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day nearly sent Baltimore to the playoffs.

Ricard will be called on to win blocking battles with sheer size, strength and physicality. He’s 6-foot-3, 304 pounds and was bulldozing offensive linemen during training camp and preseason games. Linebackers won’t pose as much of a problem.

Ricard was one of three undrafted rookies to make the Ravens’ roster, joining cornerback Jaylen Hill and linebacker Bam Bradley. To make it at a position he hadn’t played in more than four years is even more astonishing.

So what would Ricard have thought if, when he first came to Baltimore, he was told he would be the Ravens’ starting fullback?

“I probably wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “I hadn’t played it since high school. Now that it’s happening, it’s crazy, but it is what it is and I’m just going to ride with it.”

And what does Ricard see as his long-term position? After thinking on it for a few seconds he shrugged his shoulders.

“I just want to play football, so any opportunity I have to play, I’m going to do it,” he said. “I don’t really think about it too much.”

Related Tags

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

Related News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »
Save