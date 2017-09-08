Up Next
Ravens Acquire Center Luke Bowanko in Trade with Jaguars

Posted 15 minutes ago

Garrett Downing BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Garrett Downing Articles

The Ravens sent an undisclosed draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for the fourth-year center.


The Ravens’ process of re-working the offensive line has continued just hours before the 53-man roster deadline.

Baltimore acquired fourth-year center Luke Bowanko in a trade with Jacksonville, sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Jaguars. It’s the second trade the Ravens have made in as many days to acquire an interior offensive lineman, as they traded for guard/center Tony Bergstrom Friday.

Bowanko, 26, was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.  Injuries have limited him to just eight games over the last two seasons, and a torn labrum in his hip is what sidelined him for much of last season.

Bowanko has starting experience, as he started 14 games during his rookie year. Getting traded to Baltimore is a bit of a homecoming for the University of Virginia product, as he was born in Bowie, Md., and his parents are Baltimore natives.

Adding Bowanko and Bergstrom gives the Ravens options and depth on the interior of the offensive line. They could compete for the starting center job with Ryan Jensen, who has taken the first-team reps throughout the summer. They may also be options as left guard, competing with James Hurst and Matt Skura for that spot.

The offensive line depth became an issue this summer because of season-ending injuries to starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and rookie Nico Siragusa (knee), and the unexpected retirement of guard/center John Urschel.

