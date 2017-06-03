Ravens Add Four More Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens are continuing to fill out their roster after last weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Baltimore signed four undrafted rookies Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The Ravens had the spots available on the roster to sign players without making any cuts.
The new additions are Northern Iowa wide receiver Aaron Bailey, South Alabama linebacker Randy Allen, Jacksonville State defensive back Jaylen Hill and Buffalo offensive tackle Roubbens Joseph. All four players reportedly participated in minicamp on a tryout basis, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Here’s a look at each player:
WR Aaron Bailey, Northern Iowa
6-foot-2, 225 pounds; 2016 stats: 6 games, 882 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 426 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns
Bailey is a particularly intriguing prospect because he’s trying to join
LB Randy Allen, South Alabama
6-2, 245; 2016 stats: 13 games, 42 tackles, 12.5 sacks
Allen was a primarily a pass rusher at South Alabama, and showed his ability to get after the quarterback by racking up 12.5 sacks last season. He played defensive end, but projects as an outside linebacker at the pro level.
DB Jaylen Hill, Jacksonville State
6-0, 175; 2016 stats: 6 interceptions, 1 returned for touchdown
Hill has great ball skills on the back end of the defense. He collected six interceptions last season and had nine over the course of his college career.
OT Roubbens Joseph, Buffalo
6-4, 310
Joseph worked his way into the starting lineup two years ago and continued to start at left tackle last season for Buffalo.