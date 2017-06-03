Ravens Add Four More Undrafted Rookies

Included in the signings is Northern Iowa’s Aaron Bailey, a former college quarterback who is trying to make the transition to receiver.

The Ravens are continuing to fill out their roster after last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Baltimore signed four undrafted rookies Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The Ravens had the spots available on the roster to sign players without making any cuts.

The new additions are Northern Iowa wide receiver Aaron Bailey, South Alabama linebacker Randy Allen, Jacksonville State defensive back Jaylen Hill and Buffalo offensive tackle Roubbens Joseph. All four players reportedly participated in minicamp on a tryout basis, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a look at each player:

WR Aaron Bailey, Northern Iowa

6-foot-2, 225 pounds; 2016 stats: 6 games, 882 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 426 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns

Bailey is a particularly intriguing prospect because he’s trying to join Keenan Reynolds in making the transition from college quarterback to NFL receiver. Bailey was a dual-threat quarterback who threw 19 touchdowns and ran for 25 scores over the last two seasons. The Ravens now have 13 receivers on the roster, including five undrafted rookies.

LB Randy Allen, South Alabama

6-2, 245; 2016 stats: 13 games, 42 tackles, 12.5 sacks

Allen was a primarily a pass rusher at South Alabama, and showed his ability to get after the quarterback by racking up 12.5 sacks last season. He played defensive end, but projects as an outside linebacker at the pro level.

DB Jaylen Hill, Jacksonville State

6-0, 175; 2016 stats: 6 interceptions, 1 returned for touchdown

Hill has great ball skills on the back end of the defense. He collected six interceptions last season and had nine over the course of his college career.

OT Roubbens Joseph, Buffalo

6-4, 310

Joseph worked his way into the starting lineup two years ago and continued to start at left tackle last season for Buffalo.