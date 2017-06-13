RAVENS AGREE TO TERMS WITH WR JEREMY MACLIN

The Baltimore Ravens and Pro Bowl WR Jeremy Maclin agreed to terms on a two-year contract, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday. Maclin has already passed his physical and will fly to Baltimore to sign his contract Tuesday morning.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Maclin has posted 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games (100 starts). A 2009 first-round draft pick (19th overall) by Philadelphia, he played six seasons (2009-14) for the Eagles and then two years (2015-16) with the Kansas City Chiefs. (He missed the 2013 campaign with an ACL injury.)

Maclin has twice produced 80-catch, 1,000-yard receiving seasons, doing so in 2014 (85 for 1,318) and in 2015 (87 for 1,088).

With his career-high 1,318 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns (also tied for a personal best) during the 2014 campaign, Maclin earned Pro Bowl honors.

His 87 receptions in 2015 stand as a career high and set the Chiefs’ single-season record by a wide receiver.

In 2016, while helping Kansas City advance to the Divisional Playoffs, Maclin recorded 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He missed four contests (Weeks 10-13) with a groin injury.