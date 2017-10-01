Ravens Already Moving on From Most Lopsided Loss in Team History

The Ravens fell to the Jaguars 44-7 in London, which is tied for the biggest loss in franchise history, but the players stressed that they have the veteran leadership to shake off the disappointment.

The Ravens were left scratching their heads after Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Nobody had a clear answer as to what exactly went wrong in the game that tied for the most lopsided loss in franchise history, but the overarching theme from the post-game locker room was that the Ravens must move on quickly, and can’t overstate the significance of the loss.

Veteran leader Terrell Suggs quoted former President John F. Kennedy to summarize his feelings.

“From one of our great presidents, ‘Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan,’” he said. “The unfortunate thing about failure is you learn more from failure than you ever will from succeeding. We are going to learn from this. We are a united front. We’re still the Baltimore Ravens. We’re just 2-1.”

The Ravens looked nothing like the team that had started the season with commanding wins over two AFC North rivals. That was particularly true for the defense, which didn’t come up with a sack or turnover for the first time this season.

Jacksonville consistently moved the football through the air and on the ground, and a re-vamped Ravens defense that expects to be among the league’s best stressed that the game didn’t shake their confidence in.

“I don’t second-guess our defense at all,” safety Tony Jefferson said. “I think we have a very strong group and I think that’s going to be one of the main reasons we’re going to bounce back. A lot of the guys are veterans and they’ve been in situations like this before. I don’t worry the least bit. I know we can correct the issues that we have.”

Offensively, the Ravens couldn’t get anything established. Quarterback Joe Flacco was under duress for much of the day, and he was off the mark even when he had time to throw. He completed 8-of-18 passes for 28 yards and two interceptions, and the Ravens had no success picking up big chunks of yardage.

Baltimore’s lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when Flacco had already been replaced by quarterback Ryan Mallett .

“This is one of the games you ball up, throw in the trash and move forward,” wide receiver Mike Wallace said. “Obviously, you have to adjust and move forward, but I look at it as one loss.”

Head Coach John Harbaugh and several players reiterated the point that the loss only counts once. As bad as it was, it doesn’t hurt the team any more in the long run.

“It doesn’t matter what the score ends up being,” Harbaugh said. “No one loss, or one win, defines a season. What defines a season is how you respond to the adversity that you face.”

The Ravens now have a long trip back to Baltimore. They’re coming off three days in London, and they’ll sit through nearly an eight-hour flight before landing in Baltimore in the middle of the night.

“Seven-and-a-half-hour flights aren’t good anyway,” Flacco said. “It’s obviously not going to be great, but it probably wasn’t going to be great even if we did win. It’s just one of those things you have to do. We have to get ready for next week.”

Awaiting the Ravens next week is a matchup with their fiercest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers dashed Baltimore’s playoff hopes last season and are again the favorite to win the AFC North.

The Ravens know they likely have to win at least one of their games against Pittsburgh if they’re going to return to the playoffs, so they can’t dwell on the disappointment of Sunday’s showing.

“It’s on to Pittsburgh. We came to London. We got our [butts] whooped,” Jefferson said. “We have to go back to the drawing board. Look at what we messed up on and fix it. The guys in this room, we know this is a marathon, not a sprint.”