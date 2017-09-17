Ravens Bring Quarterback Josh Woodrum Back to Practice Squad

Up Next
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT Purple Pep Rally Appearances by Ravens alumni LB Brad Jackson and WR Jermaine Lewis, food trucks, DJ, tailgate games, Ravens giveaways and Ravens Cheerleaders
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Browns at the Ravens game.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
Ravens Bring Quarterback Josh Woodrum Back to Practice Squad

Posted 28 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

Josh Woodrum captivated Baltimore during the preseason, but was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns after being part of the Ravens’ cutdown to 53.


Josh Woodrum may now be the NFL’s most popular practice squad quarterback.

The Ravens signed Woodrum to their practice squad, where they wanted him all along, Tuesday after he was released by the Cleveland Browns late last week.

Baltimore released tight end Ryan Malleck from the practice squad to make room.

Woodrum was claimed by the Browns off waivers after the Ravens released him as part of their final cuts to 53. But as has been the case throughout Woodrum’s young career, he didn’t last long in one place. He didn’t make it to the Browns’ regular-season opener.

Woodrum captured Baltimore’s heart this preseason with his strong play and endearing story.

He posted a 115.6 quarterback rating during the preseason, in which he threw two touchdowns and ran for another two scores. Woodrum threw a touchdown on his first pass of the preseason against the Washington Redskins and went 8-of-10 for 110 yards and ran for two touchdowns in the second preseason game in Miami.

He played so well in the first two games that the Ravens gave him a shot at playing with the starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Things didn’t go as well then as a snap went over his head and the offense looked out of sync at times. Still, Woodrum finished 8-of-13 for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The small-school Liberty prospect has now been with six NFL teams (Giants, Colts, Bears, Bills, Ravens, Browns) since going undrafted in 2016. He keeps striving to make an NFL team in part because of the inspiration he gets from his younger brother, Chris, who has Down Syndrome and won two gold medals in swimming events at the 2010 Special Olympics.

Ryan Mallett is still the Ravens’ No. 2 quarterback behind Joe Flacco, who Head Coach John Harbaugh said came out of Sunday’s regular-season opener without any back troubles. Woodrum can continue to develop his game in hopes of taking on a larger role down the road.

