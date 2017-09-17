Ravens Bring Quarterback Josh Woodrum Back to Practice Squad

Josh Woodrum captivated Baltimore during the preseason, but was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns after being part of the Ravens’ cutdown to 53.

Josh Woodrum may now be the NFL’s most popular practice squad quarterback.

The Ravens signed Woodrum to their practice squad, where they wanted him all along, Tuesday after he was released by the Cleveland Browns late last week.

Baltimore released tight end Ryan Malleck from the practice squad to make room.

Woodrum was claimed by the Browns off waivers after the Ravens released him as part of their final cuts to 53. But as has been the case throughout Woodrum’s young career, he didn’t last long in one place. He didn’t make it to the Browns’ regular-season opener.

Woodrum captured Baltimore’s heart this preseason with his strong play and endearing story.

He posted a 115.6 quarterback rating during the preseason, in which he threw two touchdowns and ran for another two scores. Woodrum threw a touchdown on his first pass of the preseason against the Washington Redskins and went 8-of-10 for 110 yards and ran for two touchdowns in the second preseason game in Miami.

He played so well in the first two games that the Ravens gave him a shot at playing with the starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Things didn’t go as well then as a snap went over his head and the offense looked out of sync at times. Still, Woodrum finished 8-of-13 for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The small-school Liberty prospect has now been with six NFL teams (Giants, Colts, Bears, Bills, Ravens, Browns) since going undrafted in 2016. He keeps striving to make an NFL team in part because of the inspiration he gets from his younger brother, Chris, who has Down Syndrome and won two gold medals in swimming events at the 2010 Special Olympics.