Ravens Complete Practice Squad With Four Signings

  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM EDT Purple Pep Rally Appearances by Ravens alumni LB Brad Jackson and WR Jermaine Lewis, food trucks, DJ, tailgate games, Ravens giveaways and Ravens Cheerleaders
  • Thu., Sep. 07, 2017 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT Car Stenciling Help us Paint the Town Purple! Visit M&T Bank Stadium to have your car stenciled with the official Ravens logo. Stencils are washable!
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Kickoff Concert The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2017 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The event will feature a live performance by Shinedown and Biffy Clyro, just one of many features at the annual event.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Ravens at Bengals game.
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
Ravens Complete Practice Squad With Four Signings

Posted 49 minutes ago

Ryan Mink

Baltimore signed running backs Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins, cornerback Tony McRae and center Matt Skura to its practice squad. The Ravens now have improved running back depth.


The Ravens officially added four more players to the practice squad Tuesday, completing the 10-member team for now.

Baltimore brought back center Matt Skura, and added running backs Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins and cornerback Tony McRae.

The Ravens only kept three running backs on their 53-man roster (Terrance West, Danny Woodhead and Buck Allen), so the moves improve the team’s running back depth.

Baltimore likely wanted to keep undrafted rookie running back Taquan Mizzell on the practice squad, but he was claimed by the Chicago Bears after not making Baltimore’s 53-man roster. Langford was cut by Chicago after the Bears claimed Mizzell.

The Bears’ fourth-round pick in 2015, Langford started five games over the past two seasons. He ran for 537 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and 200 yards and four touchdowns last year.

He began last season as the Bears' starting running back before suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, which opened the door for breakout rookie Jordan Howard, who ran for at least 100 yards in four of the team's next six games and never gave the job back.

A 6-foot-0, 211-pound Michigan State product, Langford has a career rushing average of 3.5 yards. He has also caught 41 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown over the last two seasons.

Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks last year. He played in 11 games and rushed 31 times for 125 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown, and caught 11 passes for 84 yards. He fumbled twice.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Arkansas product, who finished second in Razorback career rushing yards behind only Darren McFadden, didn’t make Seattle’s 53-man roster because the team has a lot of depth at running back with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson.

McRae was last with the Cincinnati Bengals, who the Ravens will face in their regular-season opener on Sunday. After spending part of last year on the Bengals practice squad, he didn’t make the Bengals’ 53-man roster this year in part because of depth.

At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, the undrafted North Carolina A&T prospect had two tackles and an interception in the Bengals’ preseason finale in Indianapolis.

Skura also spent last season on the Baltimore’s practice squad. The undrafted Duke product got a lot of snaps this summer at guard and center, and was in contention for a backup role on the 53-man roster. Instead, the Ravens traded for center Luke Bowanko and guard/center Tony Bergstrom.

