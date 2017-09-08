Ravens Complete Practice Squad With Four Signings

Baltimore signed running backs Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins, cornerback Tony McRae and center Matt Skura to its practice squad. The Ravens now have improved running back depth.

The Ravens officially added four more players to the practice squad Tuesday, completing the 10-member team for now.

Baltimore brought back center Matt Skura , and added running backs Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins and cornerback Tony McRae .

The Ravens only kept three running backs on their 53-man roster ( Terrance West , Danny Woodhead and Buck Allen), so the moves improve the team’s running back depth.

Baltimore likely wanted to keep undrafted rookie running back Taquan Mizzell on the practice squad, but he was claimed by the Chicago Bears after not making Baltimore’s 53-man roster. Langford was cut by Chicago after the Bears claimed Mizzell.

The Bears’ fourth-round pick in 2015, Langford started five games over the past two seasons. He ran for 537 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and 200 yards and four touchdowns last year.

He began last season as the Bears' starting running back before suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, which opened the door for breakout rookie Jordan Howard, who ran for at least 100 yards in four of the team's next six games and never gave the job back.

A 6-foot-0, 211-pound Michigan State product, Langford has a career rushing average of 3.5 yards. He has also caught 41 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown over the last two seasons.

Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks last year. He played in 11 games and rushed 31 times for 125 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown, and caught 11 passes for 84 yards. He fumbled twice.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Arkansas product, who finished second in Razorback career rushing yards behind only Darren McFadden, didn’t make Seattle’s 53-man roster because the team has a lot of depth at running back with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson.

McRae was last with the Cincinnati Bengals, who the Ravens will face in their regular-season opener on Sunday. After spending part of last year on the Bengals practice squad, he didn’t make the Bengals’ 53-man roster this year in part because of depth.

At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, the undrafted North Carolina A&T prospect had two tackles and an interception in the Bengals’ preseason finale in Indianapolis.