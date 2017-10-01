Ravens Defense 'Falls Flat' in Lopsided Loss After Fast Start to Season

The hype had been building around Baltimore’s defense.
The unit didn’t shy away from declaring big expectations coming into this year, and the buzz only grew after Baltimore forced 10 turnovers in dominant wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns to open the season.
But it was a much different story Sunday in London, as the Ravens had no answer for Jacksonville’s offense. The Jaguars moved the ball with ease on their way to a 44-7 rout, tied for the most lopsided loss in Ravens franchise history.
Jacksonville used a balanced attack to find success against Baltimore. They ran for 166 yards and threw for 244, and quarterback Blake Bortles tossed four touchdown passes. The Jaguars’ success through the air was particularly surprising, as the re-vamped secondary had played so well in the first two games.
The Jaguars offense was both consistent and opportunistic. It scored on seven of its first eight possessions, and turned the Ravens’ three turnovers into 21 points.
“Before you know it, it’s 20-0 before you blink,” Weddle said. “And it’s out of hand.”
There was no one area to pinpoint as the major letdown. There were many.
A big difference for the Ravens compared to the first two games was that they didn’t force turnovers or generate pressure on the quarterback. Bortles had time to throw for much of the game and the Ravens didn’t register a sack for the first time this year.
Despite the disappointment, the overall theme from the Ravens’ locker room is that they can’t overreact and put too much stock into one performance. Head Coach John Harbaugh and several veterans stressed that it’s just one loss on the schedule and they have plenty of time to get back on track.
“The year we won the Super Bowl we got drubbed by Houston – blown out,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “We will bounce back. We’re a good team. This one loss will not define us.”