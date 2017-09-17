Ravens Friday Transcript

FRIDAY PODIUM TRANSCRIPT: Week 2 vs. browns
Head Coach John Harbaugh
Has the NFL been in touch with the organization at all related to the [bombing] incident in London this morning – that you’re aware of? Or are you not aware of it at all? (Bo Smolka) “I’m not aware of anything, no.”
The CFL has stopped all full-contact practices in the regular season, and that’s caused some people to talk in the NFL. What would you think if the NFL [adapted] no full-contact practices once the regular season began? (Jamison Hensley) “I wouldn’t support that. I don’t know how you’d build an offensive line. I don’t know how you’d begin to block anybody. The CFL … If the [NFL] ever ended up doing that and you’re a coach – you do the rules. You work within your rules and try to figure out a way to get an advantage. But, it’s not something I would support.”
How dangerous is Cleveland S Jabrill Peppers as a returner? (Jeff Zrebiec) “We’ve seen him in college, I think, as much as anybody. He’s dangerous. He has a knack. He’s strong and fast. We’re treating him as such.”