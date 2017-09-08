Up Next
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Kickoff Concert The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2017 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The event will feature a live performance by Shinedown and Biffy Clyro, just one of many features at the annual event.
  • Sun., Sep. 10, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Ravens at Bengals game.
Ravens Make Trade with Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS MAKE TRADE WITH CARDINALS

The Baltimore Ravens have traded a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for G/C Tony Bergstrom, pending the passing of a physical.

Bergstrom begins his sixth NFL season after originally entering the league as a 2012 third-round selection of the Oakland Raiders. Seeing action in 40 career games (four starts), the 6-5, 315-pounder spent four seasons with Oakland and the 2016 campaign with the Houston Texans.

In 2015, he played in 16 games (three starts) for the Raiders, prior to competing in 15 games (no starts) with Houston last season.

