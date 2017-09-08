RAVENS MAKE TRADE WITH CARDINALS

The Baltimore Ravens have traded a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for G/C Tony Bergstrom, pending the passing of a physical.

Bergstrom begins his sixth NFL season after originally entering the league as a 2012 third-round selection of the Oakland Raiders. Seeing action in 40 career games (four starts), the 6-5, 315-pounder spent four seasons with Oakland and the 2016 campaign with the Houston Texans.

In 2015, he played in 16 games (three starts) for the Raiders, prior to competing in 15 games (no starts) with Houston last season.