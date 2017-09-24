Ravens Place Jeremy Langford on Injured Reserve, Sign RB to Practice Squad

Baltimore will now move forward with Alex Collins as the third running back on the 53-man roster. John Crockett played for the Packers in 2015 as an undrafted rookie.

The Ravens placed Jeremy Langford on injured reserve (IR) Thursday, adding to an up-and-down few weeks for the third-year running back.

Baltimore signed Langford to its practice squad on Sept. 5. After Danny Woodhead ’s hamstring injury, which has sent him to IR, the Ravens promoted Langford to the 53-man roster a week ago.

The Ravens then released Langford two days later, opting instead to move Alex Collins to the 53-man roster. Collins made the most of the opportunity, running seven times for 42 yards and flashing some big-time speed, though he did fumble.

Baltimore re-signed Langford to its practice squad Tuesday, then sent him to IR two days later.

Langford marks the 16th player the Ravens have now put on IR, which leads the league.

The Ravens have filled Langford’s practice squad spot by signing running back John Crockett.

Crockett, 25, played for the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2015. He had nine carries for 21 yards in two games played.

The 6-foot-0, 215-pound North Dakota State product spent the 2016 season on injured reserve and was signed by the Oakland Raiders in July, but was waived as part of the team’s cuts to 53.