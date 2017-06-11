Ravens Roster Moves

Up Next
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Mon., Jul. 10, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Tue., Jul. 11, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Junior Ravens Camp Designed to focus on specific competitive cheer skills, Junior Ravens is the perfect camp for competitive cheerleaders! Participants will have the chance to perform with Ravens Cheerleaders at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
Ravens Roster Moves

Posted 1 hour ago

Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS ROSTER MOVES

 

The Baltimore Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin and CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and terminated the contract of vested veteran CB Kyle Arrington (failed physical), general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday.

Boykin, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick (123rd overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 and has played four NFL seasons. The 5-10, 185-pounder out of Georgia has seen action in 64 games (seven starts) while playing for the Eagles (2012-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). (Boykin entered training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016, but was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve after suffering a pectoral injury during camp.)

In his career, Boykin has produced 131 tackles (116 solo), eight interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 37 passes defensed, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2013, he set career highs with 43 tackles, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. 

Shabazz, 24, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. The 6-2, 200-pounder has appeared in eight NFL games with the Steelers (seven in 2016) and Houston Texans (one in 2016), recording one tackle.

