Ravens Sign Jeremy Maclin, Adding Major Weapon to Offense

The former Kansas City Chiefs wideout had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2014 and 2015, and gives the Ravens a very dangerous wide receiver trio.

The Ravens got their man, and finally locked down their coveted free-agent wide receiver.

Baltimore has added a major weapon to its offense, signing wide receiver Jeremy Maclin to a two-year deal Monday afternoon.

Maclin, 29, has already passed his physical. He’ll fly back to Baltimore tomorrow, though it’s unknown whether he’ll arrive in time for the team’s first day of minicamp.

Maclin visited the Buffalo Bills last Tuesday and Wednesday, then came to Baltimore Wednesday evening, where he watched Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Ravens players at safety Tony Jefferson ’s house and spent Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

However, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, it came down to the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens’ recruiting pitch won again, just as it did with Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace .

Maclin instantly upgrades Baltimore’s offense, giving it even more big-play potential and a reliable chain-moving receiver who can get open with speed or route-running.

The Ravens now have Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Maclin as their top three wideouts. That’s a very fast and dangerous wide receiver trio.

Wallace and Maclin are both former Pro Bowlers and Perriman, who has gotten off to a hot start in Organized Team Activities, might be in line for a breakout campaign in Year 3.

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said after last season ended and Steve Smith Sr. retired that he wanted to add a complementary wide receiver. Baltimore didn't do that in the early stages of free agency and didn't draft a wide receiver. That created some concern among fans, but Newsome preached patience.

His trademark patience paid off once again. Maclin was surprisingly released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, which “shocked” quarterback Alex Smith. Maclin signed a five-year deal worth a reported $55 million with the Chiefs in 2015.

Maclin was let go after posting career lows in receptions (44), receiving yards (536) and touchdowns (2) last season. He was limited to 12 games because of groin injuries.

However, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons prior to that in 2014 and 2015. Maclin had a very strong first year with the Chiefs, catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns. In his final year as an Eagle, he snagged 85 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 scores.

Maclin should fit in quickly in Baltimore. He spent four seasons with Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg in Philadelphia, so it shouldn’t be a huge scheme/language adjustment.

The Ravens were said to be between Maclin and free-agent wideout Eric Decker, who the New York Jets released Monday after the Ravens signed Maclin. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baltimore may still be a landing spot for Decker.