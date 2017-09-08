Ravens Sign Six Players to 2017 Practice Squad

After setting the 53-man roster, the Ravens signed six players to the practice squad Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens are getting closer to knowing exactly who they’ll have on the practice field this week as they prepare to open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After setting the 53-man roster Saturday, the Ravens signed six players to the practice squad on Sunday. They still have four practice squad spots to fill.

Here’s the list of players signed Sunday:

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss shined in practice during the early part of training camp. He only caught three passes for 37 yards in the preseason, but the 6-foot-3 receiver is a talented player who could flourish with more time to develop.

I will be a star in this league. No doubt in my mind. — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) September 3, 2017

FB Ricky Ortiz

The Ravens didn’t keep a traditional fullback on the 53-man roster, opting instead to go with a combination of defensive lineman Patrick Ricard or tight end Nick Boyle . Joining the practice squad is a perfect fit for Ortiz because it keeps him in the program if the Ravens eventually decide they want to put a full-time fullback on the active roster.

OL Maurquice Shakir

The Middle Tennessee product showed some versatility this preseason. He can play guard or tackle, which is nice to have with a practice squad player.

LB Boseko Lokombo

Lokombo, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, had five tackles and a pass defensed in the preseason. He will be a good option at special teams in practice.

TE Ryan Malleck

The Virginia Tech product gives the Ravens practice depth at a position that was hit hard with injuries this offseason. Malleck was solid in practice and the preseason, and he could fill in if the Ravens were to deal with any more injuries on the group.

DB Reggie Porter

The undrafted rookie out of Utah showed ability throughout the preseason by collecting six tackles and three passes defensed in the four games.