Ravens Sign Two Cornerbacks, Cut Kyle Arrington

The Ravens have gone back to work to reinforce their secondary.

After losing starting slot corner Tavon Young to a torn ACL last week, the Ravens signed cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz Monday afternoon. To make room on the roster, Baltimore released cornerback Kyle Arrington , who missed all of last season with a concussion.

Boykin, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season after missing last year with a torn pectoral. The Bears signed him to a one-year contract last spring, but the injury landed him on injured reserve in August.

Before signing with Chicago, Boykin played three years in Philadelphia and one season with Pittsburgh. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound defender has been a quality slot cornerback throughout his career. He was a top-30 cornerback in the NFL from 2013-2015, according to Pro Football Focus.

Over his career, Boykin has eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and a pair of sacks.

Shabazz, 24, entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted cornerback out of West Chester (Pa.). He’s mostly been a practice squad player and special teamer, and has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steelers and Houston Texans.

He has played in eight career games and made one tackle.

Cutting Arrington brings an end to his time in Baltimore. The Ravens initially signed him in 2015 and he played in 15 games last season. It’s unknown whether the 30-year-old defender plans to continue his playing career. He hasn’t been on the field at Ravens Organized Team Activities this offseason.

Releasing Arrington will reportedly free up $2.1 million in cap room, according to Spotrac.