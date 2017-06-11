Ravens Sign Two Cornerbacks, Cut Kyle Arrington

Up Next
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Mon., Jul. 10, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Tue., Jul. 11, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Lil Ravens Camp At the 2017 Lil Ravens Cheerleading Summer Camp kids will enjoy activities and crafts including, individual cheerleading instruction, performance opportunities, and more!. Plus all participants will perform with the Ravens Cheerleaders at midfield during halftime at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
  • Wed., Jul. 12, 2017 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM EDT Junior Ravens Camp Designed to focus on specific competitive cheer skills, Junior Ravens is the perfect camp for competitive cheerleaders! Participants will have the chance to perform with Ravens Cheerleaders at a pre-season Ravens Home Game!
Ravens Sign Two Cornerbacks, Cut Kyle Arrington

Posted 8 minutes ago

Garrett Downing BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

After losing cornerback Tavon Young to a torn ACL, the Ravens added Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz to the roster.


The Ravens have gone back to work to reinforce their secondary.

After losing starting slot corner Tavon Young to a torn ACL last week, the Ravens signed cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz Monday afternoon. To make room on the roster, Baltimore released cornerback Kyle Arrington, who missed all of last season with a concussion.

Boykin, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season after missing last year with a torn pectoral. The Bears signed him to a one-year contract last spring, but the injury landed him on injured reserve in August.

Before signing with Chicago, Boykin played three years in Philadelphia and one season with Pittsburgh. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound defender has been a quality slot cornerback throughout his career. He was a top-30 cornerback in the NFL from 2013-2015, according to Pro Football Focus.

Over his career, Boykin has eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and a pair of sacks.

Shabazz, 24, entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted cornerback out of West Chester (Pa.). He’s mostly been a practice squad player and special teamer, and has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steelers and Houston Texans.

He has played in eight career games and made one tackle. 

Cutting Arrington brings an end to his time in Baltimore. The Ravens initially signed him in 2015 and he played in 15 games last season. It’s unknown whether the 30-year-old defender plans to continue his playing career. He hasn’t been on the field at Ravens Organized Team Activities this offseason.

Releasing Arrington will reportedly free up $2.1 million in cap room, according to Spotrac.

