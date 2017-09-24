Ravens Sign Two Offensive Linemen to 53-Man Roster

With guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and linebacker Bam Bradley (knee) heading to injured reserve, the Ravens promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph off the Chicago Bears practice squad.

The Ravens made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday morning after season-ending injuries to Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and rookie linebacker Bam Bradley (knee).

With Yanda and Bradley officially going to injured reserve (IR), it puts the Ravens at 15 players on IR two weeks in the season.

Joseph is an undrafted rookie out of Florida International. According to Chicago media, the 6-foot-6, 302-pound blocker played well in the preseason at both left and right tackle.

He gives the Ravens a big, athletic player to develop and provide additional depth. The Ravens only had three true offensive tackles on the roster with Ronnie Stanley , Austin Howard and James Hurst , and Hurst is the starting left guard.

Skura was an undrafted rookie out of Duke who spent last season on the Ravens practice squad. He can play center or guard in a pinch.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound blocker looked primed to make Baltimore’s 53-man roster after holding his own in four preseason games. However, the Ravens instead traded for more experienced veterans Tony Bergstrom and Luke Bowanko to be their reserve interior offensive linemen.

Baltimore filled its three open spots on the practice squad by re-signing running back Jeremy Langford, guard Arie Kouandjio and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

Langford spent three days on the Ravens’ 53-man roster last week before the team opted to go with running back Alex Collins instead.

Kouandjio was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2015 and started two games for them last year, but didn’t make their roster this season. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound DeMatha High School (Hyattsville, Md.) product was a second-team All-American at Alabama as a senior.

Grigsby went undrafted in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker played in six games last year for the Los Angeles Rams.