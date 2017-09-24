Ravens Sign Two Offensive Linemen to 53-Man Roster

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 9:00 AM EDT Live Audio Broadcast Tune in for a live audio broadcast of the Ravens vs. Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London.
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sat., Sep. 30, 2017 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Ravens Wired See the plays, hear the sideline conversations and feel the hits on Ravens Wired, the only behind-the-scenes show featuring a Ravens player wired for sound during each week's game. Tune in Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL.
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 1:00 AM - 1:30 AM EDT Unscripted Ravens beat writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing join our host to tackle the latest Ravens headlines and hottest topics. Tune in after Saturday Night Live on WBAL.
  • Mon., Oct. 02, 2017 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM EDT Live Monday Press Conference Watch Head Coach John Harbaugh address the media.
  • Sat., Oct. 07, 2017 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM EDT Ravens Report Ravens Report, the flagship program of the Baltimore Ravens that showcases life in the NFL. Tune in Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on WBAL.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Ravens Sign Two Offensive Linemen to 53-Man Roster

Posted 55 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

With guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and linebacker Bam Bradley (knee) heading to injured reserve, the Ravens promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph off the Chicago Bears practice squad.


The Ravens made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday morning after season-ending injuries to Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and rookie linebacker Bam Bradley (knee).

With Yanda and Bradley officially going to injured reserve (IR), it puts the Ravens at 15 players on IR two weeks in the season.

With the two open spots on the 53-man roster, the Ravens promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph off the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Joseph is an undrafted rookie out of Florida International. According to Chicago media, the 6-foot-6, 302-pound blocker played well in the preseason at both left and right tackle.

He gives the Ravens a big, athletic player to develop and provide additional depth. The Ravens only had three true offensive tackles on the roster with Ronnie Stanley, Austin Howard and James Hurst, and Hurst is the starting left guard.

Skura was an undrafted rookie out of Duke who spent last season on the Ravens practice squad. He can play center or guard in a pinch.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound blocker looked primed to make Baltimore’s 53-man roster after holding his own in four preseason games. However, the Ravens instead traded for more experienced veterans Tony Bergstrom and Luke Bowanko to be their reserve interior offensive linemen.

Baltimore filled its three open spots on the practice squad by re-signing running back Jeremy Langford, guard Arie Kouandjio and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

Langford spent three days on the Ravens’ 53-man roster last week before the team opted to go with running back Alex Collins instead.

Kouandjio was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2015 and started two games for them last year, but didn’t make their roster this season. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound DeMatha High School (Hyattsville, Md.) product was a second-team All-American at Alabama as a senior.

Grigsby went undrafted in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker played in six games last year for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens also signed safety Ronald Martin, who played in 11 games for the New York Jets over the past two seasons, to their practice squad Monday. Martin went undrafted out of LSU in 2015 and the Ravens are his fourth NFL team.

Related Tags

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

Related News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »
Save