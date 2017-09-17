Ravens Swap Running Backs and Cornerbacks Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Ravens made a pair of roster swaps Saturday afternoon, a day before taking on the Cleveland Browns in the home-opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
Baltimore promoted running back
It’s an unexpected move at running back considering the Ravens just brought Langford up from the practice squad on Thursday.
Collins is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound Arkansas product and second on the Razorback career rushing yards list (3,703) behind Darren McFadden.
Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks last season and played in 11 games. He ran for 125 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 84 yards.
McRae was undrafted out of North Carolina A&T last year and spent the season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Ravens signed the 5-foot-10, 185 pounder in the week leading up to their regular-season opener.
In his third year with the Ravens, Price has once again hit hard luck. He made the original 53-man roster, but was dealing with a concussion suffered during the preseason. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound outside cornerback only played in four games last year before going to IR with a biceps injury.