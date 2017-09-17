Ravens Thursday Transcripts

THURSDAY PODIUM TRANSCRIPTS: Week 2 vs. browns
Special Teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach Jerry Rosburg, Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg,
& Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees
Special Teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach Jerry Rosburg
We talked a lot in the preseason about some of the turnover on special teams. How pleased with you overall with your group against Cincinnati? (Luke Jones) “First kickoff, we went down the field, and it ended up being a touchback. I looked out there, and all of those young guys were really running. That, to me, was a really good sign. We have been trying impress upon them that the most important thing is to play fast and be aggressive, and they started off the game that way, and I was encouraged by that. The other half of the game their youth expressed itself. We have some problems that we are trying to fix as a result of it, but they did what we asked them. They were playing aggressive, and they were playing fast, and they were finishing and all of those things that we are trying to preach about the way we play. Not what we play, but the way we play I was pleased with. How we do it, we have a ways to go there. We have a lot of technique things to work out, communication things we need to work out, and that is what happens when you are playing with a young group. We anticipated that, and we are working on fixing it every day.”
Is the line for K Justin Tucker further back then for you? (Bo Smolka) “I’m not a very good kicker, so my line isn’t there. Oh, you mean the line? (laughter) There is no conversation. It is what it is. In fact, he is not even involved in the conversation at that point in time. We talk to him after warm-ups and so forth, and then, Randy [Brown, specialists coach] and I consult with coach [John] Harbaugh. And then as the drive starts, we tell coach Harbaugh where that line is.”
Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg
Opening statement: “Really good practice right there. I’ll tell you what, let’s wrap up last ballgame real quick. The fellas – our guys – were really well prepared. They did a heck of a job. The big O-line [did a heck of a job]; it started with Marshal [Yanda]. The tight ends did a heck of a job as well. That first drive was pretty good, I thought, but we needed to finish that. There were a couple of drives I thought we needed to finish. The first half, I thought with the exception [of the touchdown], we needed to finish a couple things. Then, in the second half, that one long drive that chewed up a lot of the third quarter was a good thing. Again, we need to finish there, and we have to do a little better in the fourth. Getting on to Cleveland here, we have a pretty good challenge here, but what a great opportunity we have here. We have Cleveland coming in – a very good defense. The linebacking crew is fast and physical. They run to the ball very well, they are well-coached, and they have a unique sort of scheme. Of course, [Browns defensive coordinator] Gregg [Williams] has been doing that for a long time. He has done it throughout the league. It is a great opportunity here on Sunday.”
Is one of the challenges blitz pickup? Is that something he has been good at? You guys used FB Kyle Juszczyk in that role quite a bit last year. (Luke Jones) “We have some guys that can do that, a host of guys that can do that. But, Danny is a heck of a player. He has some unique skills, but with several guys, I am hoping that we can fill that role to some extent.”
I know you are not going to give anything away, but when you talk about finishing, was there anything specific? (Bo Smolka) “Oh, geez! I wish I had a couple back, and a couple of fellas wish they had a couple back. We just have to be better at finishing the thing. Geez, oh, man! It is still bothering me, as you can see. Look, the guys played really well. They want a little bit more. We have to minimize a few mistakes and some penalties and those types of things.”
Have you had a game where you have called 12-straight run plays before? (Garrett Downing) “Yes, there was one back … It must have been maybe about 1998 at Carolina. It was either 12 of 13 or 13 out of 14 or something like that. But, yes, it does not happen very often.”
You mentioned wanting to be aggressive. How challenging is it to be in a situation where you want to go for the jugular but you are running the ball well and chewing the clock? (Luke Jones) “Yes, but aggressive is a mindset. We talk about being aggressive in everything we do – when we are in the classroom, when we are out here at practice, when we were in the game. Aggressive, aggressive. We could have a deceptive run play, but within that, we want to be aggressive. That does not mean throwing the ball over the place. We just want an aggressive mentality in everything we do. That is a good point.”
You ran the ball 42 times on Sunday. Does that suggest you guys recommitted to the run game? (Ed Lee) “Oh, yes. We made a commitment. We have talked about this before; the run game is very important to us. Now, there were a lot of different things that happened, really, before the game, during the game, all of these things. It was sort of a unique, odd type of game in some of the things that happened within the game. Then, the O-line sort of took that thing over in that third quarter. That was a pretty good job there by the line and the tight ends and backs.”
What were your thoughts on QB
When things are not going well on the field Sundays, do you ever say, ‘Oh Geez!’ on the sidelines? (Ryan Mink) “No, it is usually ‘bleep!’ (laughter) I promised my daughters, my wife and my mom that I would try to tone it down a little bit. That is where we are at there.” (Reporter: “So you give us the PG version?”) “I try to. Have I slipped up? I am keeping my word.”
Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees
How pleased were you to see some of the good things you did in the preseason carry over to Week 1? (Luke Jones) “It’s good. Overall, I was pleased. The guys followed the game plan, executed it very well. There are always things we can get better at. Overall, I was very pleased. Any time we win, we’re pleased.”
When you’re facing a rookie quarterback, is there a fine line between doing too much to try to confuse them and sticking with what you guys do well? (Jeff Zrebiec) “That’s always a question every year you get when you face someone that’s a rookie. The truth of it is, is you really play more to your strengths than you do to their strengths. If they have a weakness somewhere, obviously, you try to exploit that, but it’s never usually a quarterback. [DeShone Kizer] is a starting quarterback in the NFL – he isn’t a weakness. I don’t care whether he’s a rookie or 10-year vet, or whatever. You can go back and forth. You can say, ‘Well, is it easy or no?’ because sometimes it almost easier to play against a vet because you kind of know what he’s going to do. Rookie – I don’t know enough about him to know what he’s going to do or how he’s going to react. So, it really isn’t so much about a rookie quarterback. The guy is a starting quarterback in the NFL; that means he’s a very capable guy. He’s a starter. He’s a great player. I think it’s more about what can we do and what’s our best scheme against them. A lot of times it’s more about the offensive line than it is about the quarterback.”
What stuck out to you about Cleveland QB DeShone Kizer? (Pete Gilbert) “Very athletic, very mobile in the pocket. I know he got sacked some, but I think he’s very mobile. He has a big-time arm. I thought he was very accurate. We watched him on college film, too. The guy is a heck of a quarterback and will be a heck of a quarterback in this league. We are not taking him lightly by any means – trust me.”
How encouraged were you to see what you were able to do with the pass rush, with not really blitzing a whole lot. A lot of times [there were] four-man fronts where guys were able to get heat on the quarterback, especially inside. (Luke Jones) “Really, out of our five sacks, only one was a pressure that sacked him. We sacked him more than that, but it necessarily wasn’t a sack. We didn’t really pressure as much as I anticipated pressuring going into the game. It’s just one of those things where you kind of adapt as the game goes one. I thought we were getting good pressure with four-man rush, and that kind of stuff. One of our sacks was actually a three-man rush. So, we just kind of went with that. Yes, I was pleased. There are certainly things where we can do even better than what we did, but overall I was pleased.”
With CB Marlon Humphrey, will you continue to keep him outside in practice or have you wanted to see him move to nickel at all? (Garrett Downing) “We put him in nickel, but it’s rare. It would really be an emergency situation. We play him more outside. It’s kind of one of those things, too, where you have a young player and you don’t want to give him too much. So, we think he’s a heck of a talent and he’s going to have to play for us, and he’ll have to get in a rotation at some point in time. So, we have to get him ready. I think it’s easier to get him ready at one spot than try to split reps at two different spots. [He has been in] a little bit [at nickel] in practice, but the majority of [reps] have been outside.”
The safety tandem back there, with S
