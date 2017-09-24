Ravens Thursday Transcripts

THURSDAY PODIUM TRANSCRIPTS: Week 3 at JAGUARS
Special Teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach Jerry Rosburg, Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, & Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees
Special Teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach Jerry Rosburg
Have you talked to any other staffs about kicking in Wembley Stadium or any experience that they’ve had there? (Bo Smolka) “We’ve done our research, but I have not talked to any other staff members in other clubs. That’s not something I do. We have our information. We think we know what we’re dealing with.”
What kind of things do you look for when assessing a new venue? (Bo Smolka) “The most important thing for a kicker is the plant foot. So, what [
Some of the players before have said the grass at Wembley Stadium is really soft because it’s a soccer field. With that in mind, what concerns do you have about the field? (Ed Lee) “I think both teams have to play on the same field. When you’re playing with athletes of the caliber that play in the National Football League, these guys typically get it figured out before the game starts. However they need to adjust their game to deal with the field conditions, typically that’s what they do – the good players do. If players are falling down, they didn’t make those adjustments. We’ve counseled our guys, and it’s the same thing every week when you’re playing at a different type of field. Figure it out before the game and then adjust.”
It’s been a while since K Justin Tucker has missed a kick in a regular season game. Is he any different after a game [where he has missed a kick]? (Jonas Shaffer) “We won the game. So, everybody in that locker room was very happy – including Justin Tucker.”
Do you get the sense that the role of kick returners has been diminished by the league rule changes, [causing] so many touchbacks over the course of the last few games? (Bo Smolka) “That’s a really good question. That’s one of the things that came up when the rule change was initiated. Would it, in fact, have an effect on the number of kickoff returns? It was proven last year, and I didn’t think it would be as significant as it was – but it was. It was proven last year that it did cut down on the number of kickoff return attempts. And what has happened so far, analytically, from the information I get, is that the people that are bringing the ball out of the end zone haven’t been very successful so far. So, it is having an effect. It’s a very important play to us. We keep practicing it at a high tempo with the kickoff team. When the guys do bring it out, we want to be there to meet them.”
When K Justin Tucker does miss, do you get a sense that he’s more determined, angry or… (Ed Lee) “Everybody, if they fail at a particular assignment, they’re not going to be happy. So, I typically have other things going on. Randy [Brown, specialists coach], Sam [Koch] and Morgan [Cox] are over there with him at that time. The most important thing for any kicker is the next kick. That’s been said time and time again. It’s certainly true when you make a kick – the most important kick is the next one – and it is certainly true when you miss one. Justin [Tucker] came and played well the rest of the ball game and had outstanding kickoffs. So, his performance was not affected by the fact that he missed a 58-yarder.”
Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg
Opening statement: “Let’s wrap the last ballgame up. The fellas did a heck of a job. I’ll tell you what, the players, the coaches, [senior offensive assistant/tight ends coach] Greg [Roman] and [offensive line coach] Joe ‘D’ [D’Alessandris] have done just great – [running backs coach] Thomas [Hammock] with the running backs, [wide receivers coach] Bobby [Engram], [offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach] Craig [Ver Steeg], and [offensive assistant] Matt Weiss adds an awful lot to us. We have ‘Big Rich,’ [Richard Angulo], the assistant O-line coach; he has done an outstanding job. Those guys have done a tremendous job. The [offensive] line played pretty well last week, with the exception of a few plays. I thought our backs played really well. We had the one issue where we put the ball on the ground down there with about six-and-a-half minutes left or so. Then, Big Ben [Watson] had a great game, both in the run and the pass. Going into that game, we thought the backs and tight ends would have a pretty good game in the pass part of it. Joe [Flacco] has been outstanding. Especially with everything that he went through, the guy is a real pro. He is a tough, tough guy. He is really efficient; he is a talented guy. You just cannot say enough about the fellas that were on the field. They played a physical football game, really for two weeks. Both of those first two games, the first halves have been really good, production-wise. The second half we are pounding the ball. Some of those things we have done very well at, [like] taking time off the clock. We need to finish a couple of those drives. I would like to see us finish a few of those drives. Now, let’s get to this game. This is a great opportunity. Across The Pond, is that what they call it? Across The Pond with a heck of a defense coming in. Grade-wise, these guys are all ‘As’. A lot of high-round draft picks, all of those things. They are a talented, talented group. They are fast, they play hard – all of those things. What a great opportunity we have. It is going to be a challenge and a great opportunity.”
It was playful, but WR
RB
Did you anticipate that RB Alex Collins would play the way he played on Sunday? (Ed Lee) “He has done a nice job. He sort of earned that just a little bit on the practice field. He has a little quickness, a little speed. He is a little bit of a change-of-pace back. He showed that in practice. Really, Terrance got a little nicked at some point in the game. We discussed that before the game, exactly how we were going to use him – 34 I am talking about, Collins. I sort of expected him to play well, but he does flash at you, doesn’t he? He is a pretty quick, fast guy.”
As QB
This is the first time we have had a chance to ask you about G
G
How would you assess G/C Matt Skura’s development? (Ed Lee) “Outstanding. He has been outstanding. I have great confidence in Matt. I have great confidence in Jermaine [Eluemunor] as well. I have great confidence in both of the men, [
What did you think when you saw G Marshal Yanda walk off with a fractured ankle? (Ryan Mink) “I did not know it was fractured until much later. In fact, I asked [head certified athletic trainer] Mark [Smith] if there was any update, and he said, ‘No.’ I’m going, ‘That is probably not good.’ I did not know it was broken. Joe [Flacco] did, just because he was out there. You would have to ask him about that. I kind of thought it was going to be bad news. Yeah, geez! During the game, you do not worry as much about it, although I was conscious enough to ask for an update. I was hoping sort of as he was coming off that it was not serious, but it ended up being serious. That is part of this game. Sometimes great things happen, especially when you do … Every now and then, just a cruddy thing happens to a good player. These things happen, so you have to overcome it. Both the player that is injured – he is going to have a long rehab ahead of him – and then the rest of players and coaches have to overcome that thing.”
Getting back to WR Mike Wallace and just in a general sense, as a coordinator, how do you handle it when a playmaker gets frustrated? (Bo Smolka) “Hey, you know my background now. I have been fortunate to coach some of the great ones ever to play. The communication and trust is key. That is key. You have to put it on the table. Put it on the table and the communication is key when these things happen. We will continue that. That will never happen where the communication and the trust breaks. It can’t happen. That is the way we go about our business here.”
Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees
How important or critical would it be to have OLB Za’Darius Smith come back healthy, after missing just one game with what seemed like a serious injury? (Ed Lee) “Oh, really good. I thought he looked pretty good this week, very healthy. He said he feels good. It’s big to have him back, especially against [Jacksonville]. This is a very powerful running team; they have a great running game. This is a really good offensive football team.”
Along those lines, we don’t know about DT
What have you seen from guys like DT Carl Davis and DT Willie Henry, in terms of their progress? (Ed Lee) “They’ve improved a lot. They still have a lot to improve [upon], but I really feel good about those guys. They’re coming in the right direction, working hard and have seen a lot of improvements since two-a-day camp and all that kind of stuff. So, I think the more they’re comfortable with the system, the more they’re around it, the more they do it, the more they practice it – you know, just like with anything – the better they’re going to get.”
Is DL/FB
Are there other running backs that you might compare to Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette? (Bo Smolka) “Now, I hate to say [it, but] guys like [Eric] Dickerson and guys like that. He is a powerful, powerful guy. I’m telling you what – ‘33’ [Chris Ivory], now … He’s a good, good running back. They have two starters. It’s not necessarily a downhill runner and a slashy guy. I think that’s what most people think. ‘33’ [Chris Ivory] runs hard in between the tackles, too. They have two really, really good running backs, and probably, one of the best blocking tight ends [Marcedes Lewis] in the league; he’s been around a long time. These guys are powerful guys. We have our hands full with this team, right here. We’re going to have to play better than we did last week. We did a great job in turnovers; we did not do a great job in terms of total yardage and giving up some big plays – and two of them were runs. We can’t do that this week.”
Obviously, DT Brandon Williams gets a lot of attention for how well he plays against the run. But, just how good has NT
We asked DB
Would you say that you’re not surprised by the way that DB Lardarius Webb is playing? (Ed Lee) “Oh, not at all. He transitioned to safety, I thought, very well. But, we’ve always thought he was an outstanding nickelback. He’s a good blitzer, does a good job of disguising, along with Eric [Weddle] and Tony [Jefferson] and those guys. Like I said, they’ve done a good job of bonding together, the three of them – which has helped ‘Webby’ I think in some ways. My hat’s off to him; I think he’s playing at a very high level right now.”
The loss of LB