Ravens 'Very Optimistic' Breshad Perriman Will Be Ready for Week 1

The receiver has been sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said he should be ready to go for the regular-season opener.

Breshad Perriman is nearing a return.

The speedy wide receiver has been sidelined since Aug. 1 because of a hamstring injury, but he’s made progress in his recovery and the Ravens expect him to play in the regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 10.

“I’m optimistic that he’ll be practicing very soon and he’ll play against Cincinnati,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. “Very optimistic. And that’s barring any kind of a setback.”

The third-year receiver hasn’t practiced since sustaining the injury, but he did go through an on-field workout at M&T Bank Stadium before Saturday’s preseason game. He didn’t look to be running full-speed in that workout, but it was still a good sign to have him on the field going through drills.