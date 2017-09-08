Up Next
Rumor Mill: Ravens 2017 Roster Cuts

Posted 18 minutes ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer All Ryan Mink Articles

Get the latest media rumors and reports on who is and is not going to make the team’s 53-man roster.


The Ravens do not need to finalize their roster changes until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. The team has not made any formal announcement on cuts.

Below are media reports on the Ravens’ moves:

Friday, Sept. 1

Released: DB Otha Foster
Source: Foster’s Twitter
The 29-year old defensive back has an impressive life story that includes time spent in the U.S. Marines and the Canadian Football League. He entered training camp as a long shot to make the roster, but he earned the respect of his teammates during his time in Baltimore.

Released: QB Thad Lewis
Source: ESPN

The backup quarterback saw limited action this preseason and he was fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Ryan Mallett and Josh Woodrum. Lewis is a veteran with starting experience, and the Ravens could consider bringing him back if Flacco’s back injury were to linger.

Released: C Jeremy Zuttah
Source: ESPN

The Ravens have decided to move on from the veteran offensive lineman, less than two weeks after returning to Baltimore as a free agent. This marks the second time the Ravens have parted ways with Zuttah this offseason, as they first traded him to the San Francisco 49ers back in March.

Released: OLB Brennan Beyer
Source: Houston Chronicle
Beyer spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Ravens practice squad. He played in one game last year and made three tackles. The Ravens have more young prospects at outside linebacker this season than in previous years.

Released: RB/FB Lorenzo Taliaferro
Source: Taliaferro’s Instagram

The fourth-year running back posted on Instagram that he has been released. Taliaferro made the transition to fullback this season after spending the last three years as a running back.

Released: WR Griff Whalen
Source: The Baltimore Sun
The veteran wide receiver/returner was in a deep competition. Entering his fifth season, Whalen was signed in late July on the same day that Michael Campanaro was placed on the physically unable to perform list with a toe injury. Now Campanaro is healthy and expected to make the team as a receiver and primary punt returner.

Released: TE Larry Donnell
Source: ESPN
The veteran tight end was signed at the start of training camp after a season-ending injury to Crockett Gillmore (knee). Known for his receiving potential, Donnell caught three passes for 4 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown in four preseason games.

Released: RB Bobby Rainey
Source: The Baltimore Sun
Rainey was brought on board after the season-ending knee injury to running back Kenneth Dixon. Undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell generally got carries before Rainey, who was last with the Ravens in 2012. Rainey got his first extensive preseason action in the fourth preseason game, rushing nine times for 42 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown.

Released: WR C.J. Board
Source: The Baltimore Sun
The undrafted rookie free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga was competing with other undrafted wide receivers Quincy Adeboyejo and Tim White. Board had one catch for 20 yards in preseason action.

