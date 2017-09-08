Rumor Mill: Ravens 2017 Roster Cuts

The Ravens do not need to finalize their roster changes until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. The team has not made any formal announcement on cuts.
Below are media reports on the Ravens’ moves:
Friday, Sept. 1
Released: DB
Source: Foster’s Twitter
The 29-year old defensive back has an impressive life story that includes time spent in the U.S. Marines and the Canadian Football League. He entered training camp as a long shot to make the roster, but he earned the respect of his teammates during his time in Baltimore.
I just want to thank the @Ravens for the great opportunity and endless memories. They are really a first class organization. #keeppushing— Otha Foster III (@ofosterIII) September 1, 2017
Released: QB
Source: ESPN
The backup quarterback saw limited action this preseason and he was fourth on the depth chart behind
Released: C
Source: ESPN
The Ravens have decided to move on from the veteran offensive lineman, less than two weeks after returning to Baltimore as a free agent. This marks the second time the Ravens have parted ways with Zuttah this offseason, as they first traded him to the San Francisco 49ers back in March.
Released: OLB Brennan Beyer
Source: Houston Chronicle
Beyer spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Ravens practice squad. He played in one game last year and made three tackles. The Ravens have more young prospects at outside linebacker this season than in previous years.
Released: RB/FB
Source: Taliaferro’s Instagram
The fourth-year running back posted on Instagram that he has been released. Taliaferro made the transition to fullback this season after spending the last three years as a running back.
I want to take this time to thank the Baltimore Ravens organization for drafting me in 2014 and… https://t.co/audbRfm4TC— lorenzo taliaferro (@ZoBot_45) September 1, 2017
Released: WR
Source: The Baltimore Sun
The veteran wide receiver/returner was in a deep competition. Entering his fifth season, Whalen was signed in late July on the same day that
Released: TE
Source: ESPN
The veteran tight end was signed at the start of training camp after a season-ending injury to
Released: RB
Source: The Baltimore Sun
Rainey was brought on board after the season-ending knee injury to running back
Released: WR
Source: The Baltimore Sun
The undrafted rookie free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga was competing with other undrafted wide receivers