Super Bowl XXXV Team Will Be at Ravens Home-Opener

Posted 1 hour ago

Ryan Mink BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

There are a bunch of comparisons flying between this year’s defense and the historically-good Super Bowl XXXV defense. After a reunion Saturday night, some members of that 2000 unit will be on hand to see for themselves.


There’s been a bunch of buzz around Baltimore comparing the potential of this year’s defense to the historically-good Super Bowl XXXV-winning unit.

Well, some members of that 2000 defense, among others from that Super Bowl team, will be on hand at the Ravens’ home-opener against the Cleveland Browns to see for themselves.

Former Ravens punter Kyle Richardson (1998-2001) has organized a Super Bowl XXXV reunion the night before the Ravens’ home-opener at the Pier 5 Hotel on the Inner Harbor.

The event will benefit three organizations: the Living Classrooms Foundation, which provides hands-on education, job training and health and wellness programs for disadvantaged youth and adults, the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which fights ALS, and the NFL Alumni Association.

General admission tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online until noon Friday, or at the door.

Since they’ll already be in town, more than a dozen former teammates are scheduled to come to Sunday’s game. All the players will be the Legends of the Game, which means they’ll be the last pre-game festivity before the opening kickoff.

The list includes linebacker O.J. Brigance, defensive end Rob Burnett, center Mike Flynn, running back Jamal Lewis, wide receiver/returner Jermaine Lewis, cornerback Chris McAlister, defensive end Michael McCrary, guard Edwin Mulitalo, Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden, wide receiver Qadry Ismail, punter Kyle Richardson and more.

Linebacker Ray Lewis is a possibility, but not yet confirmed. Those attending could still change.

The Ravens will also welcome back Challenger, the majestic bald eagle, to soar around the stadium, and four A-10 jets will streak over M&T Bank Stadium. So make sure you get to your seats early!

