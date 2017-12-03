Tony Jefferson Tapes Facemask on Anniversary of Redskins Safety Sean Taylor's Death

Former Redskins safety Sean Taylor left a mark on Ravens safety Tony Jefferson before he was shot and killed in 2007. After showing respect, Jefferson got his first interception of the season.

Former Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor was a legend, one of the ultimate bone-crushing, playmaking safeties of all-time.

So perhaps it was fitting, or even divine, that when Ravens safety Tony Jefferson paid him tribute on the 10th anniversary of Taylor’s premature death, Jefferson got his long-awaited first interception of the season.

Jefferson wrapped small pieces of tape around his facemask before the Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. It’s a look that Taylor famously broke out in 2005, adding to his already intimidating on-field persona.

“I had to show respect to Sean ‘T’. He is one of the greatest in the short tenure that he got to play,” Jefferson said. “Much respect to him. I wanted to go out there and show a little bit of respect for what he has done for the game.”

Taylor was shot and killed by intruders in his Miami-area home on Nov. 27, 2007. His death rocked the Redskins franchise and the entire NFL community.

Defensive backs and defenders everywhere grew up idolizing Taylor, even though he got to play in just 55 NFL games. Jefferson was 15 years old when Taylor was killed.

“It was a terrible thing that happened to him and his family, so it is the least I could do,” Jefferson said. “He probably helped me out on that interception, so shout out to Sean ‘T.’”

Jefferson’s interception didn’t come easy. He collided with Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley in the middle of the field, and both fell to the turf. The ball was in balance between the two defenders, but Jefferson snatched it and went the other way.

Jefferson was the last starter from the Ravens’ secondary not to have a pick this season. The Ravens lead the league with 18 interceptions.

“I had to take that from [Mosley]. He has two INTs; he’s well off,” Jefferson said with a laugh. “It has been a long time coming. Obviously, you have to give thanks to the pass rush – Za’Darius [Smith] and all those guys; [Terrell] Suggs. It couldn’t have come at a better time. It was exciting.”

Jefferson’s last interception also came on Monday Night Football. It was 2015, and he sealed a 26-18 win for the Arizona Cardinals against, of all teams, the Ravens. Jefferson picked off a Joe Flacco lob intended for tight end Crockett Gillmore in the end zone.

Unfortunately, the Ravens don’t have any more Monday Night Football games this season.