Tony Jefferson Tapes Facemask on Anniversary of Redskins Safety Sean Taylor's Death

Former Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor was a legend, one of the ultimate bone-crushing, playmaking safeties of all-time.
So perhaps it was fitting, or even divine, that when Ravens safety
Jefferson wrapped small pieces of tape around his facemask before the Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. It’s a look that Taylor famously broke out in 2005, adding to his already intimidating on-field persona.
Taylor was shot and killed by intruders in his Miami-area home on Nov. 27, 2007. His death rocked the Redskins franchise and the entire NFL community.
Defensive backs and defenders everywhere grew up idolizing Taylor, even though he got to play in just 55 NFL games. Jefferson was 15 years old when Taylor was killed.
“It was a terrible thing that happened to him and his family, so it is the least I could do,” Jefferson said. “He probably helped me out on that interception, so shout out to Sean ‘T.’”
Jefferson’s interception didn’t come easy. He collided with Ravens inside linebacker
“I had to take that from [Mosley]. He has two INTs; he’s well off,” Jefferson said with a laugh. “It has been a long time coming. Obviously, you have to give thanks to the pass rush – Za’Darius [Smith] and all those guys; [Terrell] Suggs. It couldn’t have come at a better time. It was exciting.”
Jefferson’s last interception also came on Monday Night Football. It was 2015, and he sealed a 26-18 win for the Arizona Cardinals against, of all teams, the Ravens. Jefferson picked off a
Unfortunately, the Ravens don’t have any more Monday Night Football games this season.