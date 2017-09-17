Wait 'Till You See Ravens' New Player Introductions at M&T Bank Stadium

After at least 10 years with the same look, the Ravens are adding more historically-themed darkness and, of course, fire to their player introductions. Get a sneak peek here before Sunday's game.

After at least 10 years with the same tunnel introductions, the Ravens have spiced things up and will debut their new toys at Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

“We always try to add some elements each year and we hadn’t done that for a while. It was time to make an overhaul,” said Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs.

“There’s a nervous excitement for everyone to see it for the first time. I’ve been working on it all offseason. I can’t wait to hear and see the reaction of the crowd and players on Sunday.”

Downs and the Ravens worked with Image Engineering, a Baltimore-based entertainment agency who has been coordinating Baltimore’s gameday intros for years.

Image Engineering had some ideas for small tweaks, such as making the red eyes above the tunnel bigger and other re-branding. Then they presented their first “out-there” concept.

The creators at Image Engineering studied Edgar Allan Poe’s gravesite at Westminster Hall and Burying Ground in Baltimore to get ideas. The look incorporates some of the 18th-centruy Baltimore architecture, with cobblestones and iron prominently featured.

“We absolutely loved it,” Downs said. “We thought their concept really fit well with the Ravens and Edgar Allan Poe and the darkness that surrounds some of his poems, including ‘The Raven.’”

Then there’s the fire. The Ravens have had fire as part of their intros for a long time, but this is going to be bigger … much bigger.

The fireball from the intros will stretch at least 40 feet into the air. Those standing near the intros, including players, cheerleaders and media, will need to be at least 65 feet away.

“Oh my God, it’s unbelievable,” Downs said. “One of the reasons to do this is to take the noise level and excitement in the building that much higher as we get set for kickoff. We want to set the tone.”

The team has been working with outside linebacker Terrell Suggs , who has replaced Ray Lewis as the player with the most exciting intro, on the final exclamation point. The offense will be introduced this Sunday, followed by the defense for the Ravens’ Week 4 home game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, Suggs was asked whether he would ever come out wearing the gladiator mask again like he did in 2014, which blew the proverbial roof off M&T Bank Stadium.

“I have always believed you don’t do the same gag twice, but you never know,” Suggs said. “It depends if we are feeling good as a team. If we get a good series of wins and we are rolling, we may see some kind of something. I don’t want to give the NFL any hints to fine me.”