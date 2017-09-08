Who's Playing, Who's Not at Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Bengals first-round pick John Ross is listed as questionable after returning to practice this week.

Baltimore will have nearly its entire 53-man roster available for the regular-season opener in Cincinnati.

The only player the Ravens have ruled out is undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), who missed the entire week of practice. Reserve corner Sheldon Price is doubtful to play because of a concussion.

Every other player on the roster was a full participant in practice all week. The others listed with injuries but practiced fully throughout the week are wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Breshad Perriman (thigh), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), running back Danny Woodhead (thigh) and quarterback Joe Flacco (back).

The full injury report can be found here.

Flacco Gets Through Practice Week Well

Flacco returned to practice Saturday after missing five weeks with a back injury, and he didn’t have any hiccups during the week of practice. Flacco was a full participant in practice all week and will start on Sunday.

“I think Joe's doing well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been good. He's been sharp. He looks like he always looks. I think he looks very good."

The biggest question for Flacco is how his back will respond to getting hit in a game atmosphere. He didn’t have to worry about that during practice, but the Bengals defenders won’t take it easy on him.

The veteran quarterback expressed confidence that the injury won’t linger throughout the season, and said he isn’t too concerned about how he responds to getting hit.

“I am probably not going to think about it; that is the truth of it,” he said Wednesday. “Once the ball drops and once we are out there, I’m going to be dropping back playing, and I am going to either notice that I got hit or I’m not going to notice.”

Bengals Rookie Ross May Play

Maybe Bengals rookie receiver John Ross will play after all.

The No. 9 overall pick suffered a knee injury during the preseason and was expected to miss a few weeks of the season, but he returned to practice Thursday and is officially listed as questionable. Ross practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

The speedy receiver would give the Ravens another big-play threat to worry about if he is on the field. He set the NFL’s combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds.

Cincinnati did rule out reserve tight end CJ Uzomah (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (elbow). The Bengals that have injuries, but fully practiced all week include wide receiver Tyler Boyd (hamstring), tight end Tyler Eifert (knee), running back Jeremy Hill (ankle) and safety Iloka (knee).

The Bengals will also have to operate without two of their top defenders – linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones – because they are both suspended.