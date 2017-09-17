Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cleveland Browns

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been ruled out. Michael Campanaro was added to the injury report. Cornerbacks Sheldon Price and Jaylen Hill will both miss another week.

Za'Darius Smith avoided a major injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the outside linebacker will still have to miss Sunday’s home-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have ruled out Smith because of knee and ankle injuries, and it may be the only game Smith ends up missing.

“He will have a chance next week,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

With Smith down, that may open the door for third-round rookie Tim Williams to play his first game. He was a healthy scratch last week, but the Ravens may need some extra depth at the position.

The problem for Williams, however, is that he was a limited participant in Friday’s practice because of an illness and is questionable to play. If Williams is healthy on Sunday, his ability on special teams will likely factor into whether he’s active.

“[Williams] has to add depth for our pass rush and for the outside,” Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said. “There’s a lot involved. Whoever is up is going to have to be ready to play. If you’re going to make the trip for us, or you’re going to play here at home, and you’re active – you’re going to have a role on defense.”

Campanaro Added to Injury Report With Ankle Issue

Another late-week addition to the injury report was wide receiver Michael Campanaro . He was listed with an ankle injury and is questionable to play this week.

If Campanaro misses the game, that would be a big blow for an offense that already lost running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring). Campanaro and Woodhead bring similar traits to the table in regards to their ability to work the middle of the field in the passing game.

Quarterback Joe Flacco pointed to Campanaro as someone who could help replace Woodhead as a chain-moving threat. Campanaro has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he’s been healthy since working his way back from an offseason foot injury.

Price, Hill Both Ruled Out

The Ravens will again be short-handed in the secondary as cornerbacks Jaylen Hill (thigh) and Sheldon Price (concussion) have been ruled out for the second-straight week.

The reserve cornerbacks wouldn’t play a huge role if they were healthy, but their injuries leave Baltimore with little depth on gameday.

The only healthy cornerbacks are Jimmy Smith , Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey . Veteran Lardarius Webb is the starting nickel back and could play outside if needed.

Browns Rule Out DE Garrett

It comes as no surprise that the Browns made it official and ruled out No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. The defensive end missed last week’s opener after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice, and he’s still considered a ways away from making his NFL debut.

Having Garrett sidelined is significant because he showed in college that he can be a game wrecker on opposing quarterbacks.

The only other player on the injury report for the Browns is reserve defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, who is out with a back injury.