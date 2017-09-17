Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens have ruled out Smith because of knee and ankle injuries, and it may be the only game Smith ends up missing.
“He will have a chance next week,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
With Smith down, that may open the door for third-round rookie
The problem for Williams, however, is that he was a limited participant in Friday’s practice because of an illness and is questionable to play. If Williams is healthy on Sunday, his ability on special teams will likely factor into whether he’s active.
“[Williams] has to add depth for our pass rush and for the outside,” Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said. “There’s a lot involved. Whoever is up is going to have to be ready to play. If you’re going to make the trip for us, or you’re going to play here at home, and you’re active – you’re going to have a role on defense.”
Campanaro Added to Injury Report With Ankle Issue
Another late-week addition to the injury report was wide receiver
If Campanaro misses the game, that would be a big blow for an offense that already lost running back
Quarterback
Price, Hill Both Ruled Out
The Ravens will again be short-handed in the secondary as cornerbacks
The reserve cornerbacks wouldn’t play a huge role if they were healthy, but their injuries leave Baltimore with little depth on gameday.
The only healthy cornerbacks are
Browns Rule Out DE Garrett
It comes as no surprise that the Browns made it official and ruled out No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. The defensive end missed last week’s opener after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice, and he’s still considered a ways away from making his NFL debut.
Having Garrett sidelined is significant because he showed in college that he can be a game wrecker on opposing quarterbacks.
The only other player on the injury report for the Browns is reserve defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, who is out with a back injury.