Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Run Stuffer
The Ravens will be without their best run stuffer Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has built its offense around a powerful run game.
Williams did not practice all week after suffering a foot injury in the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.
The big-bodied defensive tackle will likely be replaced by a combination of
Meanwhile, the Jaguars have rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who is fifth in the league in rushing yards (140) through two weeks, and Chris Ivory, who the Ravens also have a lot of respect for.
“This is a very powerful running team; they have a great running game,” Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said. “They have two starters.”
The Jaguars like to make things easier for quarterback Blake Bortles, and thus rely heavily on a ground-and-pound attack. The Ravens pride themselves on stopping the run, and
Max Williams Also Ruled Out
Tight end
The Ravens will lean on veteran tight end
Undrafted rookie cornerback
Starting running back Terrance West returned to practice Friday after sitting out the first two days this week because of a calf injury.
Buck Allen leads the Ravens in rushing so far this year with 137 yards on 35 carries (3.9 per run). West has 102 yards on 27 carries (3.8 per run) and the team’s only two rushing touchdowns.
The Ravens will likely also give more snaps to
The Ravens have had good offensive balance thus far this season and leaned heavily on the ground game to protect big halftime leads in part provided by defensive turnovers.
If West can't play and on top of Pro Bowl guard
Za’Darius Smith Likely to Return to Action
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is expected to play in London after practicing fully throughout the week and is listed as questionable , giving the Ravens more bite to their pass rush and another big body to help against the run.
Smith missed last week’s game because of a calf injury suffered early in the season-opener. It came not long after he registered a sack on the Ravens’ first defensive series of the year.
Smith has looked good all preseason, and will work in tandem with veteran
The Ravens also listed wide receiver
Jags CB Jalen Ramsey Questionable
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable to play after an ankle injury sidelined him for portions of practice this week.
Ramsey was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday and sat out Thursday. He played last week after not practicing at all.
Backup quarterback Chad Hennessey (illness) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) are also both questionable.
The Jags ruled out newly-signed wide receiver Jaelen Strong.