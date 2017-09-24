Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, tight end Maxx Williams and cornerback Jaylen Hill have all been ruled out. Terrance West, Za'Darius Smith, Michael Campanaro and Anthony Levine are all questionable.

Run Stuffer Brandon Williams Ruled Out

The Ravens will be without their best run stuffer Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has built its offense around a powerful run game.

Williams did not practice all week after suffering a foot injury in the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The big-bodied defensive tackle will likely be replaced by a combination of Carl Davis , Willie Henry and undrafted rookie Patrick Ricard .

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who is fifth in the league in rushing yards (140) through two weeks, and Chris Ivory, who the Ravens also have a lot of respect for.

“This is a very powerful running team; they have a great running game,” Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said. “They have two starters.”

The Jaguars like to make things easier for quarterback Blake Bortles, and thus rely heavily on a ground-and-pound attack. The Ravens pride themselves on stopping the run, and Michael Pierce and company will have their hands full doing so without Williams.

Max Williams Also Ruled Out

Tight end Maxx Williams is also ruled out because of an ankle injury that held him out of practice. Williams has the fourth-most targets on the team (five) and has caught all five passes thrown his way for 26 yards.

The Ravens will lean on veteran tight end Benjamin Watson , who broke out last week with eight catches for 91 yards, and Nick Boyle in his absence.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill is the Ravens’ fourth player to be ruled out. He has not practiced yet during the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

Terrance West Questionable After Returning to Practice

Starting running back Terrance West returned to practice Friday after sitting out the first two days this week because of a calf injury.

Buck Allen leads the Ravens in rushing so far this year with 137 yards on 35 carries (3.9 per run). West has 102 yards on 27 carries (3.8 per run) and the team’s only two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens will likely also give more snaps to Alex Collins , who impressed last week with 42 yards on just seven carries (6.0 per attempt), though he did fumble.

The Ravens have had good offensive balance thus far this season and leaned heavily on the ground game to protect big halftime leads in part provided by defensive turnovers.

If West can't play and on top of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda 's absence (ankle, injured reserve), it will be interesting to see whether Baltimore runs the ball as much, or as effectively, as it did the first two weeks.

Za’Darius Smith Likely to Return to Action

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is expected to play in London after practicing fully throughout the week and is listed as questionable , giving the Ravens more bite to their pass rush and another big body to help against the run.

Smith missed last week’s game because of a calf injury suffered early in the season-opener. It came not long after he registered a sack on the Ravens’ first defensive series of the year.

Smith has looked good all preseason, and will work in tandem with veteran Terrell Suggs . Smith’s return could mean, however, that rookie third-round pick Tim Williams may be inactive.

The Ravens also listed wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) and safety/linebacker Anthony Levine (chest) and wide recover Chris Matthews as questionable to play.

Jags CB Jalen Ramsey Questionable

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable to play after an ankle injury sidelined him for portions of practice this week.

Ramsey was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday and sat out Thursday. He played last week after not practicing at all.

Backup quarterback Chad Hennessey (illness) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) are also both questionable.

The Jags ruled out newly-signed wide receiver Jaelen Strong.