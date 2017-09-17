Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cleveland Browns

Cornerbacks Jaylen Hill and Sheldon Price continue to miss time. Za’Darius Smith doesn’t practice, but is not expected to miss much time. Safety Eric Weddle missed practice with an illness.

The Ravens hit the practice field Wednesday to continue their preparations for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The biggest announcement on the injury front was that running back Danny Woodhead will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced. He could end up getting placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning later in the season.

The good news for Baltimore is that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who went down with a knee/ankle issue in Sunday’s game, is not expected to have a prolonged absence.

Weddle, Hill and Price All Don’t Practice

The Ravens had a short-handed secondary for practice because cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and Jaylen Hill (thigh), and safety Eric Weddle (illness) all didn’t participate.

Price and Hill both missed practice time last week and were inactive for the game. Weddle played Sunday and was in the locker room after practice.

The veteran safety is one of the most durable players on the roster and it would be surprising if the illness put him at any risk of missing the home-opener.

Browns Without No. 1 Overall Pick

The Browns have some significant injury concerns as their No. 1 overall draft pick, defensive lineman Myles Garrett, is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Garrett suffered the injury in practice last week and is not expected to return Sunday. He is still wearing a walking boot this week and talked with reporters about exercising patience.

“Me knowing myself, I want to get out there as soon as possible. I want to test my limits,” Garrett said. “I want to go out there and play right away, but I know that I will be hurting the team and myself if I go out there too soon.”

The other Browns to miss practice were left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) and guard Kevin Zeitler (thumb). Thomas is virtually a lock to play, as he’s coming up on a streak of 10,000-consecutive snaps in his career.

Defensive lineman Danny Shelton (knee) was the only Brown limited in practice. Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (finger), wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee), running back Duke Johnson (chest) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee) were all on the injury report as full participants.