Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was a full practice participant, but running back Terrance West (calf), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) all sat out, among others.

Brandon Williams Sidelined to Start the Week

Head Coach John Harbaugh said defensive tackle Brandon Williams’s foot injury isn’t a long-term issue, but added that there won’t be any other updates provided.

The first indication came Wednesday, as Williams did not take part in any practice.

Williams played 19 snaps in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns before leaving the game, and he did not return.

The Ravens’ massive run-stopping force, who the team signed to a big extension this offseason, hasn’t missed any games over the past three seasons.

Baltimore has the league’s 12th-best run defense so far this year, allowing just 85 rushing yards per game. In yards allowed per attempt, the Ravens rank 18th (4.0).

Williams is a big part of that, but the Ravens also have starting nose tackle Michael Pierce as well as a lot of depth along the defensive line if Williams can’t play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carl Davis stepped in for Williams against the Browns and played well. The Ravens also have Willie Henry and rookies Chris Wormley and Patrick Ricard . Henry and Wormley were healthy scratches last week.

“Those guys want to play and they are fighting like crazy in practice,” Harbaugh said. “We have young players that need to get better and when they get their chance, they need to play well. Carl stepped up and played well last game. We will see what happens.”

Za’Darius Smith Returns to Practice

It looks like the Ravens will get outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith back on the field after missing just one game.

After not practicing at all last week due to a calf injury, Smith was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Smith logged a sack on the Ravens’ first defensive series of the season in Cincinnati. He looked to be ready to become a big part of Baltimore’s pressure packages.

Not long after, he went down in major pain, but the Ravens and Smith dodged a bullet and the injury wasn’t too serious. Last week, Harbaugh said Smith would have a chance to play against the Jaguars.

It would only add to the Ravens’ defensive pass rush, which also saw flashes from rookie third-round pick Tim Williams last week. It will be interesting to see if Williams plays again if Smith returns.

Three Offensive Players Sitting Out

The Ravens lost Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda to a season-ending ankle injury, and now they have three more offensive players on the sideline.

Running back Terrance West (calf), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Campanaro (ankle) all sat out Wednesday’s practice.

West saw just three snaps in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Browns, in which he finished with eight carries for 22 yards and a score and two catches for 23 yards.

Buck Allen picked up the slack, posting 101 total yards and a receiving touchdown. The Ravens also liked what they saw from Alex Collins , who had 42 rushing yards on seven carries.

After making four catches against the Bengals in Week 1, Williams had just one grab for 5 yards on 28 snaps versus the Browns. Campanaro had one carry for 5 yards against Cleveland, and lined up some in the backfield with Danny Woodhead (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Anthony Levine Limited, Jaylen Hill Still Out

Versatile defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a chest injury. He’s also a key special teams member.

Levine is used on the Ravens’ dime packages and played 23 snaps (about a third of the defensive snaps) against the Browns. He has four tackles so far this season.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh) is also still out. He hasn’t practiced yet during the regular season.

Jaguars Have Six Starters on Injury Report

The Ravens aren’t the only banged-up team headed to London. The Jaguars have six starters on their injury report, including two who did not practice.

Center Brandon Lindler (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) both sat out Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) were limited.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) were full participants.