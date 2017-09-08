Who's Practicing, Who's Not at Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill is sidelined by a hamstring injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is confident after missing time in the preseason.

The Ravens had a tough battle with the injury bug over the last several months.

But as they prepare for the regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens are the healthiest they have been in weeks.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh) was the only player to miss practice and reserve cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) was the only player listed as a limited participant.

The 51 other players on the roster were all full-go as the Ravens prepare for their division rival.

Flacco, Woodhead, Maclin and Perriman All Full Participants

The biggest questions on the injury front have surrounded starting quarterback Joe Flacco , but his return to practice over the weekend has put some of those to rest.

Who’s Playing, Who’s Not AND Who’s Practicing, Who’s Not

Flacco was a full participant despite his back injury, and he expressed confidence that the five weeks of rest was enough to fully recover.

“Given the time that we have given it to heal, the idea is that I should not have to deal with this long term,” he said.

Flacco’s return also coincided with the return of some of the team’s other critical weapons. Running back Danny Woodhead and wide receiver Breshad Perriman both missed time with thigh injuries, but they returned Saturday and were full participants Wednesday. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) also appeared on the injury report, but fully participated in practice.

Stanley Confident Despite Preseason Injury

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also a full participant in practice after missing the last three preseason games.

Stanley is dealing with a knee injury, but the fact that he was a full participant indicates his status for Sunday is likely not in question. He returned to practice Aug. 28, so he’s had the last two weeks to get back into rhythm with the rest of the offensive line.

“It feels great to build the chemistry with the offensive line and get the cohesiveness back going,” Stanley said. “Through and through I think we have a good O-line.”

The second-year lineman missed four games last year because of a foot injury, and said dealing with that issue helped him this summer.

“I had to go through something like this last year in the middle of the season, so this isn’t a big surprise coming back,” he said. “Now I know how to prepare for it.”

Bengals Without Top Draft Pick

The Bengals will likely enter Week 1 without wide receiver John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The speedster suffered a knee injury in the preseason and is expected to miss at least the first week of the season. He did not practice Wednesday. Safety Shawn Williams (elbow) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (ankle) also didn’t practice for Cincinnati.

Other players listed on the Bengals’ injury report were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (hamstring), tight end Tyler Eifert (knee) running back Jeremy Hill (ankle) and safety George Iloka (knee).

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam Jones aren’t dealing with injuries, but they will not play Sunday because of suspensions.