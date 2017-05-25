Final Drive: Expectations Are to Be NFL's Top Defense

Up Next
  • Thu., May. 25, 2017 2:05 PM EDT Live OTA Press Conference Head Coach John Harbaugh, S Tony Jefferson, G/T Alex Lewis, TE Dennis Pitta, and WR Breshad Perriman will address the media.
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM EDT Beach Bash This summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 04, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 10:00 AM EDT 7-On-7 Tournament Prepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
  • Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Lardarius Webb's Charity Softball Game The veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM EDT Play Like A Raven Football Clinic The Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
Final Drive: Expectations Are to Be NFL's Top Defense

In a 100-yard interview, CB Jimmy Smith said the Ravens want to be the league's No. 1 unit. Yesterday, Tony Jefferson said the defense could be 'legendary.'
