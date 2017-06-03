OTA Highlights: Carr Breaks Underneath to Grab Pick

Thu., Jun. 01, 2017
6:00 AM
- 11:00 PM EDTBeach BashThis summer will mark the 5th annual Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash, presented by Miller Lite, June 1-3 in Ocean City, Md. Join Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Band, Mascots and talent from 98Rock and Miller Lite as they turn Ocean City into Ravenstown for the weekend.
Fri., Jun. 02, 2017
6:00 AM
Sat., Jun. 03, 2017
6:00 AM
Sat., Jun. 03, 2017
10:00 AM EDT7-On-7 TournamentPrepare for the fall football season at the Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament presented by Under Armour!
Sun., Jun. 04, 2017
Sun., Jun. 11, 2017
Sun., Jun. 11, 2017
12:00 PM EDTLardarius Webb's Charity Softball GameThe veteran defender will host his eighth-annual charity game on June 11 at Aberdeen’s Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lardarius Webb Foundation, supports local families through the United Way of Central Maryland.
Mon., Jun. 12, 2017
5:30 PM
- 8:00 PM EDTPlay Like A Raven Football ClinicThe Ravens players use the offseason to prepare for next season…and you can too. Get ready for the upcoming football season this summer at a Play Like A Raven Football Clinic, presented by Under Armour!
Tue., Jun. 13, 2017
5:30 PM
Wed., Jun. 14, 2017
5:30 PM
