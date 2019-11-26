17 Records, Feats, Benchmarks Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Hit on MNF

Just as it's becoming difficult to find new superlatives for Lamar Jackson, or adjectives to describe his style of play, it's also becoming tough to keep track of his feats.
Here are 17 records/feats/benchmarks that Jackson and the Ravens hit during their 45-6 win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams:
- Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons.
- Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards through a season's first 11 games.
- Jackson is the first player in NFL history with at least four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in consecutive games.
- Jackson is the first player in NFL history with five touchdown passes in his Monday Night Football debut.
- Jackson in the youngest player in NFL history with multiple five passing touchdown games.
- Jackson is the second player in NFL history with five passing touchdowns and 90 rushing yards in a game (Cam Newton, 2015).
- Jackson is the second quarterback since 1980 with three touchdown passes and 80 rushing yards in a half (Michael Vick, 2010).
- Jackson has eight straight games with at least 60 rushing yards, extending his NFL record for a quarterback.
- Jackson is the first player in Ravens history with at least four touchdown passes in consecutive games.
- The Ravens' 47 touchdowns scored ties the single-season franchise record (2009) with five games left to play.
- The Ravens' streak of eight games with an interception is the longest active streak in the NFL.
- The Ravens are the NFL's first team this season with touchdowns on each of its first four, five and six possessions of a game.
- Baltimore's fourth straight road win is a Ravens franchise record.