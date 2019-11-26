17 Records, Feats, Benchmarks Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Hit on MNF

Nov 26, 2019 at 05:02 PM
112619_Jackson

Just as it's becoming difficult to find new superlatives for Lamar Jackson, or adjectives to describe his style of play, it's also becoming tough to keep track of his feats.

Here are 17 records/feats/benchmarks that Jackson and the Ravens hit during their 45-6 win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams:

  • Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons.
  • Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards through a season's first 11 games.
  • Jackson is the first player in NFL history with at least four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in consecutive games.
  • Jackson is the first player in NFL history with five touchdown passes in his Monday Night Football debut.
  • Jackson in the youngest player in NFL history with multiple five passing touchdown games.
  • Jackson is the second player in NFL history with five passing touchdowns and 90 rushing yards in a game (Cam Newton, 2015).
  • Jackson is the second quarterback since 1980 with three touchdown passes and 80 rushing yards in a half (Michael Vick, 2010).
  • Jackson has eight straight games with at least 60 rushing yards, extending his NFL record for a quarterback.
  • Jackson is the first player in Ravens history with at least four touchdown passes in consecutive games.
  • The Ravens' 47 touchdowns scored ties the single-season franchise record (2009) with five games left to play.
  • The Ravens' streak of eight games with an interception is the longest active streak in the NFL.
  • The Ravens are the NFL's first team this season with touchdowns on each of its first four, five and six possessions of a game.
  • Baltimore's fourth straight road win is a Ravens franchise record.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could sure benefit from a tough environment Sunday night. It's too easy to second-guess trading Orlando Brown Jr.
news

News & Notes: Ty'Son Williams Learning From Stable of Veteran Running Backs

NBA star Ja Morant gave shoutout to Ty'Son Williams, who attended the same high school. Patrick Mekari's versatility is a blessing for the offensive line. John Harbaugh prepares for another matchup against his friend Andy Reid.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown returned to the field Friday.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here are stats and trends to know as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

After three straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looks forward to another test against one of the NFL's most dynamic attacks.
news

Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

The star rapper will be part of a loaded 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

How to Get Your Mobile Tickets Ready 

Here's how to access your digital tickets on your mobile device before you arrive at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Are the Ravens asking Lamar Jackson to do too much? Second-guessing the Orlando Brown Jr. trade is unwarranted. Analysts still believe Ravens are contenders. 
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Ravens adjust their running game to a new stable of backs. Odafe Oweh 'lived up to his billing.' Chris Westry injury will further test Ravens' cornerback depth.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising