5 Things To Watch vs. Texans

Dec 20, 2014 at 03:00 AM
20_5ThingsTexans_news.jpg


Baltimore needs another road victory to improve its playoff chances.

The Ravens will face a talented Houston Texans team with plenty of emotion and stakes on the line Sunday.

Here are five things to watch:* *

Texans' Quarterback Situation

We won't find out until Sunday who is going to start for the Houston Texans. It's either recently re-signed Case Keenum or rookie Thad Lewis. Neither one of them has thrown a pass in a game this season. Keenum lost all eight of his starts for the Texans last year. Lewis lost three of his five starts in Buffalo last season. Lewis is more of a running threat than Keenum. The Ravens are going into the game with different game plans for each quarterback, but will look to attack both.* *

Run Defense Will Be Tested

Anybody can turn around and hand the ball off. With the Texans down to their fourth-string quarterback, they may choose to lean heavily on their ground game. Houston is fourth in the league in rushing yards (136.8 yards per game). Running back Arian Foster is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,127), just 1 yard behind Justin Forsett. The Ravens will get their toughest test yet without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.* *

Pressure, Pressure, Pressure

If the Ravens can stop Foster, they will be able to pester the Texans' fourth-string quarterback. Baltimore's defenders keep saying they have to "earn the right" to pass rush. Baltimore notched eight sacks against the Jags and rookie Blake Bortles last week. The Ravens could also rattle Lewis or Keenum if they get the chance. It's just a matter of creating that opportunity.* *

Game-Wrecking J.J. Watt

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is a game-changer. The Ravens aren't going to stop him, but they need to make sure he doesn't completely dictate Baltimore's offense. The last time the Ravens and Texans squared off, Watt was held to two tackles and no sacks. He did deflect a pass that led to a pick-six, however. The Ravens will use multiple blockers to take on Watt, but it remains to be seen exactly what the plan is to contain him.* *

Emotions Running High

Going back to Houston will have a little more meaning for Ravens Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak and tight end Owen Daniels. Kubiak was the head coach there for eight years. Daniels was right alongside him the entire time. Kubiak was fired near the tail end of last season and Daniels was released a few months later. Now both have a chance to make sure their former employer know they made the wrong decision. It will be interesting to see if they have a little something special in store.

